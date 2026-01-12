СигналыРазделы
Muhammad Akhtar

Smart Spikes Signals

Muhammad Akhtar
0 отзывов
Надежность
39 недель
0 / 0 USD
прирост с 2025 64%
Exness-MT5Real2
1:200
  • Прирост
  • Баланс
  • Средства
  • Просадка
Всего трейдов:
422
Прибыльных трейдов:
299 (70.85%)
Убыточных трейдов:
123 (29.15%)
Лучший трейд:
73.48 USD
Худший трейд:
-50.85 USD
Общая прибыль:
1 275.98 USD (514 955 pips)
Общий убыток:
-937.09 USD (380 007 pips)
Макс. серия выигрышей:
20 (65.38 USD)
Макс. прибыль в серии:
99.29 USD (17)
Коэффициент Шарпа:
0.12
Торговая активность:
0.00%
Макс. загрузка депозита:
0.00%
Последний трейд:
3 часа
Трейдов в неделю:
20
Ср. время удержания:
9 часов
Фактор восстановления:
3.33
Длинных трейдов:
283 (67.06%)
Коротких трейдов:
139 (32.94%)
Профит фактор:
1.36
Мат. ожидание:
0.80 USD
Средняя прибыль:
4.27 USD
Средний убыток:
-7.62 USD
Макс. серия проигрышей:
5 (-6.39 USD)
Макс. убыток в серии:
-57.66 USD (2)
Прирост в месяц:
9.25%
Годовой прогноз:
112.22%
Алготрейдинг:
39%
Просадка по балансу:
Абсолютная:
87.97 USD
Максимальная:
101.86 USD (8.60%)
Отноcительная просадка:
По балансу:
13.75% (87.86 USD)
По эквити:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Распределение

Символ Сделки Sell Buy
XAUUSD 406
GBPJPY 2
US30 2
USOIL 2
XAGUSD 1
EURAUD 1
EURJPY 1
BTCUSD 1
EURUSD 1
NZDUSD 1
AAPL 1
AMD 1
MSFT 1
UPS 1
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Символ Общая прибыль, USD Убыток, USD Прибыль, USD
XAUUSD 310
GBPJPY 4
US30 0
USOIL 2
XAGUSD -8
EURAUD 8
EURJPY 3
BTCUSD 4
EURUSD -6
NZDUSD -2
AAPL 16
AMD 6
MSFT 3
UPS -2
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Символ Общая прибыль, pips Убыток, pips Прибыль, pips
XAUUSD 89K
GBPJPY 641
US30 591
USOIL 245
XAGUSD -60
EURAUD 436
EURJPY 153
BTCUSD 42K
EURUSD -99
NZDUSD -68
AAPL 1.6K
AMD 567
MSFT 352
UPS -177
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
Лучший трейд: +73.48 USD
Худший трейд: -51 USD
Макс. серия выигрышей: 17
Макс. серия проигрышей: 2
Макс. прибыль в серии: +65.38 USD
Макс. убыток в серии: -6.39 USD

Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "Exness-MT5Real2" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.

ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real3
1.44 × 16
Exness-MT5Real8
3.32 × 313
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
5.00 × 2
AmanaCapital-Live
5.44 × 63
ICMarketsSC-MT5
5.93 × 41
Exness-MT5Real2
7.00 × 3333
Darwinex-Live
7.25 × 4
Exness-MT5Real
9.53 × 53
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
10.65 × 20
This is my Old Account, which has some worst trade which shows my journey, Now the time to grow..
Do not hesitate to try this, just watch my latest Trading Strategy, which has more than 70% winning Ratio.

🏆 Smart Spikes Signals – Premium Gold (XAUUSD) Trading Signals

Smart Levels Spikes Signals delivers professional trading signals exclusively for GOLD (XAUUSD). This service is designed for traders seeking consistent growth with disciplined risk control, not unrealistic promises.

🔥 Key Benefits

  • ✅ Trades ONLY on Gold – XAUUSD

  • ✅ Smart levels + spike-based market entries

  • ✅ Predefined Stop Loss & Take Profit on every trade

  • ✅ No martingale, no grid, no arbitrage tricks

  • ✅ Focus on capital protection and stable growth

  • ✅ Rule-based strategy — no emotional trading

🧠 Strategy Logic

The system combines:

  • smart support & resistance levels

  • spike detection and momentum confirmation

Trades are taken only when strong conditions are met, aiming to capture powerful gold moves while keeping risk controlled.

🔧 Recommended Settings

  •  Minimum Leverage: 1:200

  • 🖥 VPS: Highly recommended for best execution and stability

  • 💰 Minimum deposit: (300$ for 0.01 Lot)

⚠️ Disclaimer

Trading in financial markets involves risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. The provider is not responsible for financial losses due to market conditions, technical issues, or improper risk usage. Only trade with capital you can afford to lose.


Нет отзывов
2026.01.12 16:03
80% of growth achieved within 8 days. This comprises 2.93% of days out of 273 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
