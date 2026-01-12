시그널섹션
시그널 / MetaTrader 5 / Smart Spikes Signals
Muhammad Akhtar

Smart Spikes Signals

Muhammad Akhtar
0 리뷰
안정성
39
0 / 0 USD
다음 이후의 성장 2025 64%
Exness-MT5Real2
1:200
실시간으로 거래를 보시려면 로그인 또는 등록으로 하십시오
  • 성장
  • 잔고
  • 자본
  • 축소
트레이드:
422
이익 거래:
299 (70.85%)
손실 거래:
123 (29.15%)
최고의 거래:
73.48 USD
최악의 거래:
-50.85 USD
총 수익:
1 275.98 USD (514 955 pips)
총 손실:
-937.09 USD (380 007 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
20 (65.38 USD)
연속 최대 이익:
99.29 USD (17)
샤프 비율:
0.12
거래 활동:
0.00%
최대 입금량:
0.00%
최근 거래:
8 시간 전
주별 거래 수:
20
평균 유지 시간:
9 시간
회복 요인:
3.33
롱(주식매수):
283 (67.06%)
숏(주식차입매도):
139 (32.94%)
수익 요인:
1.36
기대수익:
0.80 USD
평균 이익:
4.27 USD
평균 손실:
-7.62 USD
연속 최대 손실:
5 (-6.39 USD)
연속 최대 손실:
-57.66 USD (2)
월별 성장률:
9.25%
연간 예측:
112.22%
Algo 트레이딩:
39%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
87.97 USD
최대한의:
101.86 USD (8.60%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
13.75% (87.86 USD)
자본금별:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

배포

심볼 Sell Buy
XAUUSD 406
GBPJPY 2
US30 2
USOIL 2
XAGUSD 1
EURAUD 1
EURJPY 1
BTCUSD 1
EURUSD 1
NZDUSD 1
AAPL 1
AMD 1
MSFT 1
UPS 1
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
심볼 총 수익, USD 손실, USD 수익, USD
XAUUSD 310
GBPJPY 4
US30 0
USOIL 2
XAGUSD -8
EURAUD 8
EURJPY 3
BTCUSD 4
EURUSD -6
NZDUSD -2
AAPL 16
AMD 6
MSFT 3
UPS -2
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
심볼 총 수익, pips 손실, pips 수익, pips
XAUUSD 89K
GBPJPY 641
US30 591
USOIL 245
XAGUSD -60
EURAUD 436
EURJPY 153
BTCUSD 42K
EURUSD -99
NZDUSD -68
AAPL 1.6K
AMD 567
MSFT 352
UPS -177
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
  • 입금량
  • 축소
최고의 거래: +73.48 USD
최악의 거래: -51 USD
연속 최대 이익: 17
연속 최대 손실: 2
연속 최대 이익: +65.38 USD
연속 최대 손실: -6.39 USD

리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "Exness-MT5Real2"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.

ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real3
1.44 × 16
Exness-MT5Real8
3.32 × 313
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
5.00 × 2
AmanaCapital-Live
5.44 × 63
ICMarketsSC-MT5
5.93 × 41
Exness-MT5Real2
7.00 × 3333
Darwinex-Live
7.25 × 4
Exness-MT5Real
9.53 × 53
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
10.65 × 20
실시간으로 거래를 보시려면 로그인 또는 등록으로 하십시오

This is my Old Account, which has some worst trade which shows my journey, Now the time to grow..
Do not hesitate to try this, just watch my latest Trading Strategy, which has more than 70% winning Ratio.

🏆 Smart Spikes Signals – Premium Gold (XAUUSD) Trading Signals

Smart Levels Spikes Signals delivers professional trading signals exclusively for GOLD (XAUUSD). This service is designed for traders seeking consistent growth with disciplined risk control, not unrealistic promises.

🔥 Key Benefits

  • ✅ Trades ONLY on Gold – XAUUSD

  • ✅ Smart levels + spike-based market entries

  • ✅ Predefined Stop Loss & Take Profit on every trade

  • ✅ No martingale, no grid, no arbitrage tricks

  • ✅ Focus on capital protection and stable growth

  • ✅ Rule-based strategy — no emotional trading

🧠 Strategy Logic

The system combines:

  • smart support & resistance levels

  • spike detection and momentum confirmation

Trades are taken only when strong conditions are met, aiming to capture powerful gold moves while keeping risk controlled.

🔧 Recommended Settings

  •  Minimum Leverage: 1:200

  • 🖥 VPS: Highly recommended for best execution and stability

  • 💰 Minimum deposit: (300$ for 0.01 Lot)

⚠️ Disclaimer

Trading in financial markets involves risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. The provider is not responsible for financial losses due to market conditions, technical issues, or improper risk usage. Only trade with capital you can afford to lose.


리뷰 없음
2026.01.12 16:03
80% of growth achieved within 8 days. This comprises 2.93% of days out of 273 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
실시간으로 거래를 보시려면 로그인 또는 등록으로 하십시오