SignaleKategorien
Signale / MetaTrader 5 / Smart Spikes Signals
Muhammad Akhtar

Smart Spikes Signals

Muhammad Akhtar
0 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
39 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
Wachstum seit 2025 64%
Exness-MT5Real2
1:200
Einloggen oder registrieren und den Zugang zu laufenden Trades des Anbieters zu bekommen
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
422
Gewinntrades:
299 (70.85%)
Verlusttrades:
123 (29.15%)
Bester Trade:
73.48 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-50.85 USD
Bruttoprofit:
1 275.98 USD (514 955 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-937.09 USD (380 007 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
20 (65.38 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
99.29 USD (17)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.12
Trading-Aktivität:
0.00%
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Letzter Trade:
2 Stunden
Trades pro Woche:
20
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
9 Stunden
Erholungsfaktor:
3.33
Long-Positionen:
283 (67.06%)
Short-Positionen:
139 (32.94%)
Profit-Faktor:
1.36
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
0.80 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
4.27 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-7.62 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
5 (-6.39 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-57.66 USD (2)
Wachstum pro Monat :
9.25%
Jahresprognose:
112.22%
Algo-Trading:
39%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
87.97 USD
Maximaler:
101.86 USD (8.60%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
13.75% (87.86 USD)
Kapital:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
XAUUSD 406
GBPJPY 2
US30 2
USOIL 2
XAGUSD 1
EURAUD 1
EURJPY 1
BTCUSD 1
EURUSD 1
NZDUSD 1
AAPL 1
AMD 1
MSFT 1
UPS 1
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 310
GBPJPY 4
US30 0
USOIL 2
XAGUSD -8
EURAUD 8
EURJPY 3
BTCUSD 4
EURUSD -6
NZDUSD -2
AAPL 16
AMD 6
MSFT 3
UPS -2
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 89K
GBPJPY 641
US30 591
USOIL 245
XAGUSD -60
EURAUD 436
EURJPY 153
BTCUSD 42K
EURUSD -99
NZDUSD -68
AAPL 1.6K
AMD 567
MSFT 352
UPS -177
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +73.48 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -51 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 17
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 2
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +65.38 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -6.39 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "Exness-MT5Real2" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real3
1.44 × 16
Exness-MT5Real8
3.32 × 313
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
5.00 × 2
AmanaCapital-Live
5.44 × 63
ICMarketsSC-MT5
5.93 × 41
Exness-MT5Real2
7.00 × 3333
Darwinex-Live
7.25 × 4
Exness-MT5Real
9.53 × 53
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
10.65 × 20
Einloggen oder registrieren und den Zugang zu laufenden Trades des Anbieters zu bekommen

This is my Old Account, which has some worst trade which shows my journey, Now the time to grow..
Do not hesitate to try this, just watch my latest Trading Strategy, which has more than 70% winning Ratio.

🏆 Smart Spikes Signals – Premium Gold (XAUUSD) Trading Signals

Smart Levels Spikes Signals delivers professional trading signals exclusively for GOLD (XAUUSD). This service is designed for traders seeking consistent growth with disciplined risk control, not unrealistic promises.

🔥 Key Benefits

  • ✅ Trades ONLY on Gold – XAUUSD

  • ✅ Smart levels + spike-based market entries

  • ✅ Predefined Stop Loss & Take Profit on every trade

  • ✅ No martingale, no grid, no arbitrage tricks

  • ✅ Focus on capital protection and stable growth

  • ✅ Rule-based strategy — no emotional trading

🧠 Strategy Logic

The system combines:

  • smart support & resistance levels

  • spike detection and momentum confirmation

Trades are taken only when strong conditions are met, aiming to capture powerful gold moves while keeping risk controlled.

🔧 Recommended Settings

  •  Minimum Leverage: 1:200

  • 🖥 VPS: Highly recommended for best execution and stability

  • 💰 Minimum deposit: (300$ for 0.01 Lot)

⚠️ Disclaimer

Trading in financial markets involves risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. The provider is not responsible for financial losses due to market conditions, technical issues, or improper risk usage. Only trade with capital you can afford to lose.


Keine Bewertungen
2026.01.12 16:03
80% of growth achieved within 8 days. This comprises 2.93% of days out of 273 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
Einloggen oder registrieren und den Zugang zu laufenden Trades des Anbieters zu bekommen