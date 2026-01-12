SeñalesSecciones
Muhammad Akhtar

Smart Spikes Signals

0 comentarios
Fiabilidad
39 semanas
0 / 0 USD
incremento desde 2025 64%
Exness-MT5Real2
1:200
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
422
Transacciones Rentables:
299 (70.85%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
123 (29.15%)
Mejor transacción:
73.48 USD
Peor transacción:
-50.85 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
1 275.98 USD (514 955 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-937.09 USD (380 007 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
20 (65.38 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
99.29 USD (17)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.12
Actividad comercial:
0.00%
Carga máxima del depósito:
0.00%
Último trade:
6 horas
Trades a la semana:
20
Tiempo medio de espera:
9 horas
Factor de Recuperación:
3.33
Transacciones Largas:
283 (67.06%)
Transacciones Cortas:
139 (32.94%)
Factor de Beneficio:
1.36
Beneficio Esperado:
0.80 USD
Beneficio medio:
4.27 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-7.62 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
5 (-6.39 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-57.66 USD (2)
Crecimiento al mes:
9.25%
Pronóstico anual:
112.22%
Trading algorítmico:
39%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
87.97 USD
Máxima:
101.86 USD (8.60%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
13.75% (87.86 USD)
De fondos:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
XAUUSD 406
GBPJPY 2
US30 2
USOIL 2
XAGUSD 1
EURAUD 1
EURJPY 1
BTCUSD 1
EURUSD 1
NZDUSD 1
AAPL 1
AMD 1
MSFT 1
UPS 1
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
XAUUSD 310
GBPJPY 4
US30 0
USOIL 2
XAGUSD -8
EURAUD 8
EURJPY 3
BTCUSD 4
EURUSD -6
NZDUSD -2
AAPL 16
AMD 6
MSFT 3
UPS -2
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
XAUUSD 89K
GBPJPY 641
US30 591
USOIL 245
XAGUSD -60
EURAUD 436
EURJPY 153
BTCUSD 42K
EURUSD -99
NZDUSD -68
AAPL 1.6K
AMD 567
MSFT 352
UPS -177
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +73.48 USD
Peor transacción: -51 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 17
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 2
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +65.38 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -6.39 USD

El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "Exness-MT5Real2" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real3
1.44 × 16
Exness-MT5Real8
3.32 × 313
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
5.00 × 2
AmanaCapital-Live
5.44 × 63
ICMarketsSC-MT5
5.93 × 41
Exness-MT5Real2
7.00 × 3333
Darwinex-Live
7.25 × 4
Exness-MT5Real
9.53 × 53
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
10.65 × 20
This is my Old Account, which has some worst trade which shows my journey, Now the time to grow..
Do not hesitate to try this, just watch my latest Trading Strategy, which has more than 70% winning Ratio.

🏆 Smart Spikes Signals – Premium Gold (XAUUSD) Trading Signals

Smart Levels Spikes Signals delivers professional trading signals exclusively for GOLD (XAUUSD). This service is designed for traders seeking consistent growth with disciplined risk control, not unrealistic promises.

🔥 Key Benefits

  • ✅ Trades ONLY on Gold – XAUUSD

  • ✅ Smart levels + spike-based market entries

  • ✅ Predefined Stop Loss & Take Profit on every trade

  • ✅ No martingale, no grid, no arbitrage tricks

  • ✅ Focus on capital protection and stable growth

  • ✅ Rule-based strategy — no emotional trading

🧠 Strategy Logic

The system combines:

  • smart support & resistance levels

  • spike detection and momentum confirmation

Trades are taken only when strong conditions are met, aiming to capture powerful gold moves while keeping risk controlled.

🔧 Recommended Settings

  •  Minimum Leverage: 1:200

  • 🖥 VPS: Highly recommended for best execution and stability

  • 💰 Minimum deposit: (300$ for 0.01 Lot)

⚠️ Disclaimer

Trading in financial markets involves risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. The provider is not responsible for financial losses due to market conditions, technical issues, or improper risk usage. Only trade with capital you can afford to lose.


2026.01.12 16:03
80% of growth achieved within 8 days. This comprises 2.93% of days out of 273 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
