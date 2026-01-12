シグナルセクション
Muhammad Akhtar

Smart Spikes Signals

Muhammad Akhtar
レビュー0件
信頼性
39週間
0 / 0 USD
成長(開始日): 2025 64%
Exness-MT5Real2
1:200
  • 成長
  • 残高
  • エクイティ
  • ドローダウン
トレード:
422
利益トレード:
299 (70.85%)
損失トレード:
123 (29.15%)
ベストトレード:
73.48 USD
最悪のトレード:
-50.85 USD
総利益:
1 275.98 USD (514 955 pips)
総損失:
-937.09 USD (380 007 pips)
最大連続の勝ち:
20 (65.38 USD)
最大連続利益:
99.29 USD (17)
シャープレシオ:
0.12
取引アクティビティ:
0.00%
最大入金額:
0.00%
最近のトレード:
2 時間前
1週間当たりの取引:
20
平均保有時間:
9 時間
リカバリーファクター:
3.33
長いトレード:
283 (67.06%)
短いトレード:
139 (32.94%)
プロフィットファクター:
1.36
期待されたペイオフ:
0.80 USD
平均利益:
4.27 USD
平均損失:
-7.62 USD
最大連続の負け:
5 (-6.39 USD)
最大連続損失:
-57.66 USD (2)
月間成長:
9.25%
年間予想:
112.22%
アルゴリズム取引:
39%
残高によるドローダウン:
絶対:
87.97 USD
最大の:
101.86 USD (8.60%)
比較ドローダウン:
残高による:
13.75% (87.86 USD)
エクイティによる:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

配布

シンボル ディール Sell Buy
XAUUSD 406
GBPJPY 2
US30 2
USOIL 2
XAGUSD 1
EURAUD 1
EURJPY 1
BTCUSD 1
EURUSD 1
NZDUSD 1
AAPL 1
AMD 1
MSFT 1
UPS 1
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
シンボル 総利益, USD Loss, USD 利益, USD
XAUUSD 310
GBPJPY 4
US30 0
USOIL 2
XAGUSD -8
EURAUD 8
EURJPY 3
BTCUSD 4
EURUSD -6
NZDUSD -2
AAPL 16
AMD 6
MSFT 3
UPS -2
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
シンボル 総利益, pips Loss, pips 利益, pips
XAUUSD 89K
GBPJPY 641
US30 591
USOIL 245
XAGUSD -60
EURAUD 436
EURJPY 153
BTCUSD 42K
EURUSD -99
NZDUSD -68
AAPL 1.6K
AMD 567
MSFT 352
UPS -177
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
  • Deposit load
  • ドローダウン
ベストトレード: +73.48 USD
最悪のトレード: -51 USD
最大連続の勝ち: 17
最大連続の負け: 2
最大連続利益: +65.38 USD
最大連続損失: -6.39 USD

いろいろなブローカーのリアルアカウント上で実行統計に基づいたスリッページの平均は、いくつかの点で指定されています。それはオーダー実行の遅れに依るのと同様に、プロバイダーの"Exness-MT5Real2"からの引用と購読者の引用の違いに依るものです。値がより低いことがコピーの品質がより良いことを意味しています。

ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real3
1.44 × 16
Exness-MT5Real8
3.32 × 313
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
5.00 × 2
AmanaCapital-Live
5.44 × 63
ICMarketsSC-MT5
5.93 × 41
Exness-MT5Real2
7.00 × 3333
Darwinex-Live
7.25 × 4
Exness-MT5Real
9.53 × 53
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
10.65 × 20
This is my Old Account, which has some worst trade which shows my journey, Now the time to grow..
Do not hesitate to try this, just watch my latest Trading Strategy, which has more than 70% winning Ratio.

🏆 Smart Spikes Signals – Premium Gold (XAUUSD) Trading Signals

Smart Levels Spikes Signals delivers professional trading signals exclusively for GOLD (XAUUSD). This service is designed for traders seeking consistent growth with disciplined risk control, not unrealistic promises.

🔥 Key Benefits

  • ✅ Trades ONLY on Gold – XAUUSD

  • ✅ Smart levels + spike-based market entries

  • ✅ Predefined Stop Loss & Take Profit on every trade

  • ✅ No martingale, no grid, no arbitrage tricks

  • ✅ Focus on capital protection and stable growth

  • ✅ Rule-based strategy — no emotional trading

🧠 Strategy Logic

The system combines:

  • smart support & resistance levels

  • spike detection and momentum confirmation

Trades are taken only when strong conditions are met, aiming to capture powerful gold moves while keeping risk controlled.

🔧 Recommended Settings

  •  Minimum Leverage: 1:200

  • 🖥 VPS: Highly recommended for best execution and stability

  • 💰 Minimum deposit: (300$ for 0.01 Lot)

⚠️ Disclaimer

Trading in financial markets involves risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. The provider is not responsible for financial losses due to market conditions, technical issues, or improper risk usage. Only trade with capital you can afford to lose.


レビューなし
2026.01.12 16:03
80% of growth achieved within 8 days. This comprises 2.93% of days out of 273 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
