SinyallerBölümler
Sinyaller / MetaTrader 5 / CAD Mentor
Hong Phong Ta

CAD Mentor

Hong Phong Ta
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
1 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 30 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2026 0%
DBGMarkets-Live
1:100
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
7
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
5 (71.42%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
2 (28.57%)
En iyi işlem:
3.11 USD
En kötü işlem:
-0.30 USD
Brüt kâr:
7.92 USD (751 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-0.46 USD (50 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
5 (7.92 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
7.92 USD (5)
Sharpe oranı:
0.86
Alım-satım etkinliği:
100.00%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
2.36%
En son işlem:
49 dakika önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
16
Ort. tutma süresi:
2 saat
Düzelme faktörü:
24.87
Alış işlemleri:
1 (14.29%)
Satış işlemleri:
6 (85.71%)
Kâr faktörü:
17.22
Beklenen getiri:
1.07 USD
Ortalama kâr:
1.58 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-0.23 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
1 (-0.30 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-0.30 USD (1)
Algo alım-satım:
85%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
0.30 USD
Maksimum:
0.30 USD (0.01%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Varlığa göre:
0.43% (13.01 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
AUDCAD.G 4
AUDUSD.G 3
1 2 3 4
1 2 3 4
1 2 3 4
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
AUDCAD.G 4
AUDUSD.G 3
1 2 3 4 5
1 2 3 4 5
1 2 3 4 5
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
AUDCAD.G 391
AUDUSD.G 310
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +3.11 USD
En kötü işlem: -0 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 5
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 1
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +7.92 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -0.30 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "DBGMarkets-Live" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Veri yok

🛡️ Strategy Overview

This signal follows a robust Multi-Symbol Grid & DCA strategy, specifically optimized for high-probability mean-reversion pairs. The system focuses on capital preservation through disciplined lot sizing and mathematical exit targets.

⚙️ Operational Logic

1. Entry Protocol

  • Initial Entry: The system initiates the first position (0.01 base lot) only when no trades are active, guided by an adaptive MA Trend filter to ensure alignment with market momentum.

  • DCA (Dollar Cost Averaging): If the market moves against the initial position by a distance Grid Spacing, the system adds secondary positions in the same direction.

  • Lot Management: Position sizing remains consistent or follows a conservative multiplier to maintain a balanced risk profile.

2. Exit & Profit Taking

The strategy utilizes a Basket Take Profit mechanism, closing all open orders simultaneously when the collective profit reaches the predefined target based on the Average Price.

Optimized TP Targets per Pair:

  • AUDCAD: 12 pips

  • NZDCAD: 16 pips

  • AUDUSD: 17 pips

📊 Risk Management

  • No Hard SL on individual trades: Risk is managed through basket TP and grid distancing.

  • Symbol Diversification: Trading multiple correlated pairs to smooth the equity curve.

  • Recommended Balance: Best suited for accounts with sufficient margin to handle grid drawdowns.


İnceleme yok
2026.01.09 16:39
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.09 16:39
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.09 16:39
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol
Sinyal
Fiyat
Büyüme
Aboneler
Fonlar
Bakiye
Haftalar
Uzman Danışmanlar
İşlemler
Kazanç yüzdesi
Etkinlik
PF
Beklenen getiri
Düşüş
Kaldıraç
CAD Mentor
Ayda 30 USD
0%
0
0
USD
3K
USD
1
85%
7
71%
100%
17.21
1.07
USD
0%
1:100
Kopyala

MetaTrader'da işlem kopyalama nasıl yapılır? Eğitici videoyu izleyin

Sinyale abone olmak, sağlayıcının alım-satım işlemlerini 1 ay boyunca kopyalamanıza olanak tanır. Aboneliğin çalışması için MetaTrader 5 işlem terminalini kullanmalısınız.

Platformu henüz yüklemediyseniz, buradan indirebilirsiniz.