Hong Phong Ta

CAD Mentor

Hong Phong Ta
0 avis
Fiabilité
1 semaine
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2026 0%
DBGMarkets-Live
1:100
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
7
Bénéfice trades:
5 (71.42%)
Perte trades:
2 (28.57%)
Meilleure transaction:
3.11 USD
Pire transaction:
-0.30 USD
Bénéfice brut:
7.92 USD (751 pips)
Perte brute:
-0.46 USD (50 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
5 (7.92 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
7.92 USD (5)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.86
Activité de trading:
100.00%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
2.36%
Dernier trade:
47 il y a des minutes
Trades par semaine:
16
Temps de détention moyen:
2 heures
Facteur de récupération:
24.87
Longs trades:
1 (14.29%)
Courts trades:
6 (85.71%)
Facteur de profit:
17.22
Rendement attendu:
1.07 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
1.58 USD
Perte moyenne:
-0.23 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
1 (-0.30 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-0.30 USD (1)
Algo trading:
85%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.30 USD
Maximal:
0.30 USD (0.01%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Par fonds propres:
0.43% (13.01 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
AUDCAD.G 4
AUDUSD.G 3
1 2 3 4
1 2 3 4
1 2 3 4
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
AUDCAD.G 4
AUDUSD.G 3
1 2 3 4 5
1 2 3 4 5
1 2 3 4 5
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
AUDCAD.G 391
AUDUSD.G 310
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +3.11 USD
Pire transaction: -0 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 5
Pertes consécutives maximales: 1
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +7.92 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -0.30 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "DBGMarkets-Live" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

Pas de données

🛡️ Strategy Overview

This signal follows a robust Multi-Symbol Grid & DCA strategy, specifically optimized for high-probability mean-reversion pairs. The system focuses on capital preservation through disciplined lot sizing and mathematical exit targets.

⚙️ Operational Logic

1. Entry Protocol

  • Initial Entry: The system initiates the first position (0.01 base lot) only when no trades are active, guided by an adaptive MA Trend filter to ensure alignment with market momentum.

  • DCA (Dollar Cost Averaging): If the market moves against the initial position by a distance Grid Spacing, the system adds secondary positions in the same direction.

  • Lot Management: Position sizing remains consistent or follows a conservative multiplier to maintain a balanced risk profile.

2. Exit & Profit Taking

The strategy utilizes a Basket Take Profit mechanism, closing all open orders simultaneously when the collective profit reaches the predefined target based on the Average Price.

Optimized TP Targets per Pair:

  • AUDCAD: 12 pips

  • NZDCAD: 16 pips

  • AUDUSD: 17 pips

📊 Risk Management

  • No Hard SL on individual trades: Risk is managed through basket TP and grid distancing.

  • Symbol Diversification: Trading multiple correlated pairs to smooth the equity curve.

  • Recommended Balance: Best suited for accounts with sufficient margin to handle grid drawdowns.


Aucun avis
2026.01.09 16:39
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.09 16:39
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.09 16:39
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
