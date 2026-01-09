- Croissance
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCAD.G
|4
|AUDUSD.G
|3
|
1 2 3 4
|
1 2 3 4
|
1 2 3 4
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|AUDCAD.G
|4
|AUDUSD.G
|3
|
1 2 3 4 5
|
1 2 3 4 5
|
1 2 3 4 5
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|AUDCAD.G
|391
|AUDUSD.G
|310
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "DBGMarkets-Live" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
🛡️ Strategy Overview
This signal follows a robust Multi-Symbol Grid & DCA strategy, specifically optimized for high-probability mean-reversion pairs. The system focuses on capital preservation through disciplined lot sizing and mathematical exit targets.
⚙️ Operational Logic
1. Entry Protocol
-
Initial Entry: The system initiates the first position (0.01 base lot) only when no trades are active, guided by an adaptive MA Trend filter to ensure alignment with market momentum.
-
DCA (Dollar Cost Averaging): If the market moves against the initial position by a distance ≥ Grid Spacing, the system adds secondary positions in the same direction.
-
Lot Management: Position sizing remains consistent or follows a conservative multiplier to maintain a balanced risk profile.
2. Exit & Profit Taking
The strategy utilizes a Basket Take Profit mechanism, closing all open orders simultaneously when the collective profit reaches the predefined target based on the Average Price.
Optimized TP Targets per Pair:
-
AUDCAD: 12 pips
-
NZDCAD: 16 pips
-
AUDUSD: 17 pips
📊 Risk Management
-
No Hard SL on individual trades: Risk is managed through basket TP and grid distancing.
-
Symbol Diversification: Trading multiple correlated pairs to smooth the equity curve.
-
Recommended Balance: Best suited for accounts with sufficient margin to handle grid drawdowns.
