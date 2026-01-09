SignalsSections
Hong Phong Ta

CAD Mentor

Hong Phong Ta
0 reviews
Reliability
1 week
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
0%
DBGMarkets-Live
1:100
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
7
Profit Trades:
5 (71.42%)
Loss Trades:
2 (28.57%)
Best trade:
3.11 USD
Worst trade:
-0.30 USD
Gross Profit:
7.92 USD (751 pips)
Gross Loss:
-0.46 USD (50 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
5 (7.92 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
7.92 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.86
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
1.91%
Latest trade:
35 minutes ago
Trades per week:
15
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
24.87
Long Trades:
1 (14.29%)
Short Trades:
6 (85.71%)
Profit Factor:
17.22
Expected Payoff:
1.07 USD
Average Profit:
1.58 USD
Average Loss:
-0.23 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-0.30 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-0.30 USD (1)
Algo trading:
87%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.30 USD
Maximal:
0.30 USD (0.01%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
0.41% (12.37 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
AUDCAD.G 4
AUDUSD.G 3
1 2 3 4
1 2 3 4
1 2 3 4
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
AUDCAD.G 4
AUDUSD.G 3
1 2 3 4 5
1 2 3 4 5
1 2 3 4 5
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
AUDCAD.G 391
AUDUSD.G 310
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +3.11 USD
Worst trade: -0 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +7.92 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -0.30 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "DBGMarkets-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

🛡️ Strategy Overview

This signal follows a robust Multi-Symbol Grid & DCA strategy, specifically optimized for high-probability mean-reversion pairs. The system focuses on capital preservation through disciplined lot sizing and mathematical exit targets.

⚙️ Operational Logic

1. Entry Protocol

  • Initial Entry: The system initiates the first position (0.01 base lot) only when no trades are active, guided by an adaptive MA Trend filter to ensure alignment with market momentum.

  • DCA (Dollar Cost Averaging): If the market moves against the initial position by a distance Grid Spacing, the system adds secondary positions in the same direction.

  • Lot Management: Position sizing remains consistent or follows a conservative multiplier to maintain a balanced risk profile.

2. Exit & Profit Taking

The strategy utilizes a Basket Take Profit mechanism, closing all open orders simultaneously when the collective profit reaches the predefined target based on the Average Price.

Optimized TP Targets per Pair:

  • AUDCAD: 12 pips

  • NZDCAD: 16 pips

  • AUDUSD: 17 pips

📊 Risk Management

  • No Hard SL on individual trades: Risk is managed through basket TP and grid distancing.

  • Symbol Diversification: Trading multiple correlated pairs to smooth the equity curve.

  • Recommended Balance: Best suited for accounts with sufficient margin to handle grid drawdowns.


2026.01.09 16:39
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.09 16:39
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.09 16:39
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
