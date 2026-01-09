- 成长
|交易品种
|交易
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCAD.G
|4
|AUDUSD.G
|3
|
1 2 3 4
|
1 2 3 4
|
1 2 3 4
|交易品种
|毛利, USD
|损失, USD
|利润, USD
|AUDCAD.G
|4
|AUDUSD.G
|3
|
1 2 3 4 5
|
1 2 3 4 5
|
1 2 3 4 5
|交易品种
|毛利, pips
|损失, pips
|利润, pips
|AUDCAD.G
|391
|AUDUSD.G
|310
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 DBGMarkets-Live 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。
🛡️ Strategy Overview
This signal follows a robust Multi-Symbol Grid & DCA strategy, specifically optimized for high-probability mean-reversion pairs. The system focuses on capital preservation through disciplined lot sizing and mathematical exit targets.
⚙️ Operational Logic
1. Entry Protocol
-
Initial Entry: The system initiates the first position (0.01 base lot) only when no trades are active, guided by an adaptive MA Trend filter to ensure alignment with market momentum.
-
DCA (Dollar Cost Averaging): If the market moves against the initial position by a distance ≥ Grid Spacing, the system adds secondary positions in the same direction.
-
Lot Management: Position sizing remains consistent or follows a conservative multiplier to maintain a balanced risk profile.
2. Exit & Profit Taking
The strategy utilizes a Basket Take Profit mechanism, closing all open orders simultaneously when the collective profit reaches the predefined target based on the Average Price.
Optimized TP Targets per Pair:
-
AUDCAD: 12 pips
-
NZDCAD: 16 pips
-
AUDUSD: 17 pips
📊 Risk Management
-
No Hard SL on individual trades: Risk is managed through basket TP and grid distancing.
-
Symbol Diversification: Trading multiple correlated pairs to smooth the equity curve.
-
Recommended Balance: Best suited for accounts with sufficient margin to handle grid drawdowns.
