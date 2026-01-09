信号部分
Hong Phong Ta

CAD Mentor

Hong Phong Ta
可靠性
1
0 / 0 USD
每月复制 30 USD per 
0%
DBGMarkets-Live
1:100
  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
7
盈利交易:
5 (71.42%)
亏损交易:
2 (28.57%)
最好交易:
3.11 USD
最差交易:
-0.30 USD
毛利:
7.92 USD (751 pips)
毛利亏损:
-0.46 USD (50 pips)
最大连续赢利:
5 (7.92 USD)
最大连续盈利:
7.92 USD (5)
夏普比率:
0.86
交易活动:
100.00%
最大入金加载:
1.91%
最近交易:
33 几分钟前
每周交易:
15
平均持有时间:
2 小时
采收率:
24.87
长期交易:
1 (14.29%)
短期交易:
6 (85.71%)
利润因子:
17.22
预期回报:
1.07 USD
平均利润:
1.58 USD
平均损失:
-0.23 USD
最大连续失误:
1 (-0.30 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-0.30 USD (1)
算法交易:
87%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
0.30 USD
最大值:
0.30 USD (0.01%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
净值:
0.39% (11.80 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
AUDCAD.G 4
AUDUSD.G 3
1 2 3 4
1 2 3 4
1 2 3 4
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
AUDCAD.G 4
AUDUSD.G 3
1 2 3 4 5
1 2 3 4 5
1 2 3 4 5
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
AUDCAD.G 391
AUDUSD.G 310
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +3.11 USD
最差交易: -0 USD
最大连续赢利: 5
最大连续失误: 1
最大连续盈利: +7.92 USD
最大连续亏损: -0.30 USD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 DBGMarkets-Live 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

无数据

🛡️ Strategy Overview

This signal follows a robust Multi-Symbol Grid & DCA strategy, specifically optimized for high-probability mean-reversion pairs. The system focuses on capital preservation through disciplined lot sizing and mathematical exit targets.

⚙️ Operational Logic

1. Entry Protocol

  • Initial Entry: The system initiates the first position (0.01 base lot) only when no trades are active, guided by an adaptive MA Trend filter to ensure alignment with market momentum.

  • DCA (Dollar Cost Averaging): If the market moves against the initial position by a distance Grid Spacing, the system adds secondary positions in the same direction.

  • Lot Management: Position sizing remains consistent or follows a conservative multiplier to maintain a balanced risk profile.

2. Exit & Profit Taking

The strategy utilizes a Basket Take Profit mechanism, closing all open orders simultaneously when the collective profit reaches the predefined target based on the Average Price.

Optimized TP Targets per Pair:

  • AUDCAD: 12 pips

  • NZDCAD: 16 pips

  • AUDUSD: 17 pips

📊 Risk Management

  • No Hard SL on individual trades: Risk is managed through basket TP and grid distancing.

  • Symbol Diversification: Trading multiple correlated pairs to smooth the equity curve.

  • Recommended Balance: Best suited for accounts with sufficient margin to handle grid drawdowns.


没有评论
2026.01.09 16:39
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.09 16:39
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.09 16:39
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
