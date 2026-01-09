SeñalesSecciones
Señales / MetaTrader 5 / CAD Mentor
Hong Phong Ta

CAD Mentor

Hong Phong Ta
0 comentarios
Fiabilidad
1 semana
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 30 USD al mes
0%
DBGMarkets-Live
1:100
Autorícese o regístrese para ver la estadística detallada
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
7
Transacciones Rentables:
5 (71.42%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
2 (28.57%)
Mejor transacción:
3.11 USD
Peor transacción:
-0.30 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
7.92 USD (751 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-0.46 USD (50 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
5 (7.92 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
7.92 USD (5)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.86
Actividad comercial:
100.00%
Carga máxima del depósito:
1.46%
Último trade:
2 horas
Trades a la semana:
14
Tiempo medio de espera:
2 horas
Factor de Recuperación:
24.87
Transacciones Largas:
1 (14.29%)
Transacciones Cortas:
6 (85.71%)
Factor de Beneficio:
17.22
Beneficio Esperado:
1.07 USD
Beneficio medio:
1.58 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-0.23 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
1 (-0.30 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-0.30 USD (1)
Trading algorítmico:
85%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
0.30 USD
Máxima:
0.30 USD (0.01%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
De fondos:
0.24% (7.15 USD)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
AUDCAD.G 4
AUDUSD.G 3
1 2 3 4
1 2 3 4
1 2 3 4
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
AUDCAD.G 4
AUDUSD.G 3
1 2 3 4 5
1 2 3 4 5
1 2 3 4 5
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
AUDCAD.G 391
AUDUSD.G 310
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +3.11 USD
Peor transacción: -0 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 5
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 1
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +7.92 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -0.30 USD

El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "DBGMarkets-Live" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

No hay datos

🛡️ Strategy Overview

This signal follows a robust Multi-Symbol Grid & DCA strategy, specifically optimized for high-probability mean-reversion pairs. The system focuses on capital preservation through disciplined lot sizing and mathematical exit targets.

⚙️ Operational Logic

1. Entry Protocol

  • Initial Entry: The system initiates the first position (0.01 base lot) only when no trades are active, guided by an adaptive MA Trend filter to ensure alignment with market momentum.

  • DCA (Dollar Cost Averaging): If the market moves against the initial position by a distance Grid Spacing, the system adds secondary positions in the same direction.

  • Lot Management: Position sizing remains consistent or follows a conservative multiplier to maintain a balanced risk profile.

2. Exit & Profit Taking

The strategy utilizes a Basket Take Profit mechanism, closing all open orders simultaneously when the collective profit reaches the predefined target based on the Average Price.

Optimized TP Targets per Pair:

  • AUDCAD: 12 pips

  • NZDCAD: 16 pips

  • AUDUSD: 17 pips

📊 Risk Management

  • No Hard SL on individual trades: Risk is managed through basket TP and grid distancing.

  • Symbol Diversification: Trading multiple correlated pairs to smooth the equity curve.

  • Recommended Balance: Best suited for accounts with sufficient margin to handle grid drawdowns.


No hay comentarios
2026.01.09 16:39
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.09 16:39
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.09 16:39
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Autorícese o regístrese para ver la estadística detallada
Señal
Precio
Incremento
Suscriptores
Fondos
Balance
Semanas
Robots comerciales
Trades
Rentables
Actividad
PF
Beneficio Esperado
Reducción
Apalancamiento
CAD Mentor
30 USD al mes
0%
0
0
USD
3K
USD
1
85%
7
71%
100%
17.21
1.07
USD
0%
1:100
Copiar

¿Cómo se realiza el copiado de las transacciones en MetaTrader? Mire el vídeo tutorial

La suscripción a la señal le da derecho a copiar las transacciones del proveedor durante 1 mes. Para que la suscripción tenga efecto, hay que utilizar el terminal MetaTrader 5.

Si no tiene la plataforma instalada, puede descargarla aquí.