Hong Phong Ta

CAD Mentor

Hong Phong Ta
レビュー0件
信頼性
1週間
0 / 0 USD
月額  30  USD  per  でコピー
0%
DBGMarkets-Live
1:100
  • 成長
  • 残高
  • エクイティ
  • ドローダウン
トレード:
7
利益トレード:
5 (71.42%)
損失トレード:
2 (28.57%)
ベストトレード:
3.11 USD
最悪のトレード:
-0.30 USD
総利益:
7.92 USD (751 pips)
総損失:
-0.46 USD (50 pips)
最大連続の勝ち:
5 (7.92 USD)
最大連続利益:
7.92 USD (5)
シャープレシオ:
0.86
取引アクティビティ:
100.00%
最大入金額:
2.36%
最近のトレード:
13 分前
1週間当たりの取引:
16
平均保有時間:
2 時間
リカバリーファクター:
24.87
長いトレード:
1 (14.29%)
短いトレード:
6 (85.71%)
プロフィットファクター:
17.22
期待されたペイオフ:
1.07 USD
平均利益:
1.58 USD
平均損失:
-0.23 USD
最大連続の負け:
1 (-0.30 USD)
最大連続損失:
-0.30 USD (1)
アルゴリズム取引:
88%
残高によるドローダウン:
絶対:
0.30 USD
最大の:
0.30 USD (0.01%)
比較ドローダウン:
残高による:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
エクイティによる:
0.43% (13.01 USD)

配布

シンボル ディール Sell Buy
AUDCAD.G 4
AUDUSD.G 3
1 2 3 4
1 2 3 4
1 2 3 4
シンボル 総利益, USD Loss, USD 利益, USD
AUDCAD.G 4
AUDUSD.G 3
1 2 3 4 5
1 2 3 4 5
1 2 3 4 5
シンボル 総利益, pips Loss, pips 利益, pips
AUDCAD.G 391
AUDUSD.G 310
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
  • Deposit load
  • ドローダウン
ベストトレード: +3.11 USD
最悪のトレード: -0 USD
最大連続の勝ち: 5
最大連続の負け: 1
最大連続利益: +7.92 USD
最大連続損失: -0.30 USD

いろいろなブローカーのリアルアカウント上で実行統計に基づいたスリッページの平均は、いくつかの点で指定されています。それはオーダー実行の遅れに依るのと同様に、プロバイダーの"DBGMarkets-Live"からの引用と購読者の引用の違いに依るものです。値がより低いことがコピーの品質がより良いことを意味しています。

データがありません

🛡️ Strategy Overview

This signal follows a robust Multi-Symbol Grid & DCA strategy, specifically optimized for high-probability mean-reversion pairs. The system focuses on capital preservation through disciplined lot sizing and mathematical exit targets.

⚙️ Operational Logic

1. Entry Protocol

  • Initial Entry: The system initiates the first position (0.01 base lot) only when no trades are active, guided by an adaptive MA Trend filter to ensure alignment with market momentum.

  • DCA (Dollar Cost Averaging): If the market moves against the initial position by a distance Grid Spacing, the system adds secondary positions in the same direction.

  • Lot Management: Position sizing remains consistent or follows a conservative multiplier to maintain a balanced risk profile.

2. Exit & Profit Taking

The strategy utilizes a Basket Take Profit mechanism, closing all open orders simultaneously when the collective profit reaches the predefined target based on the Average Price.

Optimized TP Targets per Pair:

  • AUDCAD: 12 pips

  • NZDCAD: 16 pips

  • AUDUSD: 17 pips

📊 Risk Management

  • No Hard SL on individual trades: Risk is managed through basket TP and grid distancing.

  • Symbol Diversification: Trading multiple correlated pairs to smooth the equity curve.

  • Recommended Balance: Best suited for accounts with sufficient margin to handle grid drawdowns.


レビューなし
2026.01.09 16:39
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.09 16:39
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.09 16:39
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
