Hong Phong Ta

CAD Mentor

Hong Phong Ta
0 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
1 Woche
0 / 0 USD
0%
DBGMarkets-Live
1:100
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
7
Gewinntrades:
5 (71.42%)
Verlusttrades:
2 (28.57%)
Bester Trade:
3.11 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-0.30 USD
Bruttoprofit:
7.92 USD (751 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-0.46 USD (50 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
5 (7.92 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
7.92 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.86
Trading-Aktivität:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
2.36%
Letzter Trade:
15 Minuten
Trades pro Woche:
16
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
2 Stunden
Erholungsfaktor:
24.87
Long-Positionen:
1 (14.29%)
Short-Positionen:
6 (85.71%)
Profit-Faktor:
17.22
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
1.07 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
1.58 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-0.23 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
1 (-0.30 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-0.30 USD (1)
Algo-Trading:
88%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
0.30 USD
Maximaler:
0.30 USD (0.01%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Kapital:
0.43% (13.01 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
AUDCAD.G 4
AUDUSD.G 3
1 2 3 4
1 2 3 4
1 2 3 4
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
AUDCAD.G 4
AUDUSD.G 3
1 2 3 4 5
1 2 3 4 5
1 2 3 4 5
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
AUDCAD.G 391
AUDUSD.G 310
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "DBGMarkets-Live" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

Keine Angabe

🛡️ Strategy Overview

This signal follows a robust Multi-Symbol Grid & DCA strategy, specifically optimized for high-probability mean-reversion pairs. The system focuses on capital preservation through disciplined lot sizing and mathematical exit targets.

⚙️ Operational Logic

1. Entry Protocol

  • Initial Entry: The system initiates the first position (0.01 base lot) only when no trades are active, guided by an adaptive MA Trend filter to ensure alignment with market momentum.

  • DCA (Dollar Cost Averaging): If the market moves against the initial position by a distance Grid Spacing, the system adds secondary positions in the same direction.

  • Lot Management: Position sizing remains consistent or follows a conservative multiplier to maintain a balanced risk profile.

2. Exit & Profit Taking

The strategy utilizes a Basket Take Profit mechanism, closing all open orders simultaneously when the collective profit reaches the predefined target based on the Average Price.

Optimized TP Targets per Pair:

  • AUDCAD: 12 pips

  • NZDCAD: 16 pips

  • AUDUSD: 17 pips

📊 Risk Management

  • No Hard SL on individual trades: Risk is managed through basket TP and grid distancing.

  • Symbol Diversification: Trading multiple correlated pairs to smooth the equity curve.

  • Recommended Balance: Best suited for accounts with sufficient margin to handle grid drawdowns.


Keine Bewertungen
2026.01.09 16:39
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.09 16:39
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.09 16:39
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
