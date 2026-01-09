시그널섹션
시그널 / MetaTrader 5 / CAD Mentor
Hong Phong Ta

CAD Mentor

Hong Phong Ta
0 리뷰
안정성
1
0 / 0 USD
월별 30 USD  복사
다음 이후의 성장 2026 2%
DBGMarkets-Live
1:100
  • 성장
  • 잔고
  • 자본
  • 축소
트레이드:
28
이익 거래:
14 (50.00%)
손실 거래:
14 (50.00%)
최고의 거래:
20.36 USD
최악의 거래:
-2.87 USD
총 수익:
67.45 USD (2 024 pips)
총 손실:
-17.66 USD (2 002 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
5 (7.92 USD)
연속 최대 이익:
34.62 USD (4)
샤프 비율:
0.34
거래 활동:
100.00%
최대 입금량:
12.69%
최근 거래:
28 분 전
주별 거래 수:
34
평균 유지 시간:
2 일
회복 요인:
4.39
롱(주식매수):
1 (3.57%)
숏(주식차입매도):
27 (96.43%)
수익 요인:
3.82
기대수익:
1.78 USD
평균 이익:
4.82 USD
평균 손실:
-1.26 USD
연속 최대 손실:
8 (-11.34 USD)
연속 최대 손실:
-11.34 USD (8)
월별 성장률:
1.66%
Algo 트레이딩:
55%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
0.30 USD
최대한의:
11.34 USD (0.37%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
0.37% (11.34 USD)
자본금별:
3.04% (91.29 USD)

배포

심볼 Sell Buy
AUDCAD.G 13
NZDCAD.G 12
AUDUSD.G 3
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
심볼 총 수익, USD 손실, USD 수익, USD
AUDCAD.G 23
NZDCAD.G 23
AUDUSD.G 3
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
심볼 총 수익, pips 손실, pips 수익, pips
AUDCAD.G 418
NZDCAD.G -706
AUDUSD.G 310
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
  • 입금량
  • 축소
최고의 거래: +20.36 USD
최악의 거래: -3 USD
연속 최대 이익: 4
연속 최대 손실: 8
연속 최대 이익: +7.92 USD
연속 최대 손실: -11.34 USD

리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "DBGMarkets-Live"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.

데이터 없음

🛡️ Strategy Overview

This signal follows a robust Multi-Symbol Grid & DCA strategy, specifically optimized for high-probability mean-reversion pairs. The system focuses on capital preservation through disciplined lot sizing and mathematical exit targets.

⚙️ Operational Logic

1. Entry Protocol

  • Initial Entry: The system initiates the first position (0.01 base lot) only when no trades are active, guided by an adaptive MA Trend filter to ensure alignment with market momentum.

  • DCA (Dollar Cost Averaging): If the market moves against the initial position by a distance Grid Spacing, the system adds secondary positions in the same direction.

  • Lot Management: Position sizing remains consistent or follows a conservative multiplier to maintain a balanced risk profile.

2. Exit & Profit Taking

The strategy utilizes a Basket Take Profit mechanism, closing all open orders simultaneously when the collective profit reaches the predefined target based on the Average Price.

Optimized TP Targets per Pair:

  • AUDCAD: 12 pips

  • NZDCAD: 16 pips

  • AUDUSD: 17 pips

📊 Risk Management

  • No Hard SL on individual trades: Risk is managed through basket TP and grid distancing.

  • Symbol Diversification: Trading multiple correlated pairs to smooth the equity curve.

  • Recommended Balance: Best suited for accounts with sufficient margin to handle grid drawdowns.


리뷰 없음
2026.01.13 16:30
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.13 15:30
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.09 16:39
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.09 16:39
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.09 16:39
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
