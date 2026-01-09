- 자본
- 축소
배포
|심볼
|딜
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCAD.G
|13
|NZDCAD.G
|12
|AUDUSD.G
|3
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|심볼
|총 수익, USD
|손실, USD
|수익, USD
|AUDCAD.G
|23
|NZDCAD.G
|23
|AUDUSD.G
|3
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|심볼
|총 수익, pips
|손실, pips
|수익, pips
|AUDCAD.G
|418
|NZDCAD.G
|-706
|AUDUSD.G
|310
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
- 입금량
- 축소
리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "DBGMarkets-Live"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.
데이터 없음
🛡️ Strategy Overview
This signal follows a robust Multi-Symbol Grid & DCA strategy, specifically optimized for high-probability mean-reversion pairs. The system focuses on capital preservation through disciplined lot sizing and mathematical exit targets.
⚙️ Operational Logic
1. Entry Protocol
-
Initial Entry: The system initiates the first position (0.01 base lot) only when no trades are active, guided by an adaptive MA Trend filter to ensure alignment with market momentum.
-
DCA (Dollar Cost Averaging): If the market moves against the initial position by a distance ≥ Grid Spacing, the system adds secondary positions in the same direction.
-
Lot Management: Position sizing remains consistent or follows a conservative multiplier to maintain a balanced risk profile.
2. Exit & Profit Taking
The strategy utilizes a Basket Take Profit mechanism, closing all open orders simultaneously when the collective profit reaches the predefined target based on the Average Price.
Optimized TP Targets per Pair:
-
AUDCAD: 12 pips
-
NZDCAD: 16 pips
-
AUDUSD: 17 pips
📊 Risk Management
-
No Hard SL on individual trades: Risk is managed through basket TP and grid distancing.
-
Symbol Diversification: Trading multiple correlated pairs to smooth the equity curve.
-
Recommended Balance: Best suited for accounts with sufficient margin to handle grid drawdowns.
