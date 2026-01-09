СигналыРазделы
Сигналы / MetaTrader 5 / CAD Mentor
Hong Phong Ta

CAD Mentor

Hong Phong Ta
0 отзывов
Надежность
1 неделя
0 / 0 USD
Копировать за 30 USD в месяц
0%
DBGMarkets-Live
1:100
  • Прирост
  • Баланс
  • Средства
  • Просадка
Всего трейдов:
7
Прибыльных трейдов:
5 (71.42%)
Убыточных трейдов:
2 (28.57%)
Лучший трейд:
3.11 USD
Худший трейд:
-0.30 USD
Общая прибыль:
7.92 USD (751 pips)
Общий убыток:
-0.46 USD (50 pips)
Макс. серия выигрышей:
5 (7.92 USD)
Макс. прибыль в серии:
7.92 USD (5)
Коэффициент Шарпа:
0.86
Торговая активность:
100.00%
Макс. загрузка депозита:
2.36%
Последний трейд:
17 минут
Трейдов в неделю:
16
Ср. время удержания:
2 часа
Фактор восстановления:
24.87
Длинных трейдов:
1 (14.29%)
Коротких трейдов:
6 (85.71%)
Профит фактор:
17.22
Мат. ожидание:
1.07 USD
Средняя прибыль:
1.58 USD
Средний убыток:
-0.23 USD
Макс. серия проигрышей:
1 (-0.30 USD)
Макс. убыток в серии:
-0.30 USD (1)
Алготрейдинг:
88%
Просадка по балансу:
Абсолютная:
0.30 USD
Максимальная:
0.30 USD (0.01%)
Отноcительная просадка:
По балансу:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
По эквити:
0.43% (13.01 USD)

Распределение

Символ Сделки Sell Buy
AUDCAD.G 4
AUDUSD.G 3
1 2 3 4
1 2 3 4
1 2 3 4
Символ Общая прибыль, USD Убыток, USD Прибыль, USD
AUDCAD.G 4
AUDUSD.G 3
1 2 3 4 5
1 2 3 4 5
1 2 3 4 5
Символ Общая прибыль, pips Убыток, pips Прибыль, pips
AUDCAD.G 391
AUDUSD.G 310
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
  • Загрузка депозита
  • Просадка
Лучший трейд: +3.11 USD
Худший трейд: -0 USD
Макс. серия выигрышей: 5
Макс. серия проигрышей: 1
Макс. прибыль в серии: +7.92 USD
Макс. убыток в серии: -0.30 USD

Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "DBGMarkets-Live" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.

Нет данных

🛡️ Strategy Overview

This signal follows a robust Multi-Symbol Grid & DCA strategy, specifically optimized for high-probability mean-reversion pairs. The system focuses on capital preservation through disciplined lot sizing and mathematical exit targets.

⚙️ Operational Logic

1. Entry Protocol

  • Initial Entry: The system initiates the first position (0.01 base lot) only when no trades are active, guided by an adaptive MA Trend filter to ensure alignment with market momentum.

  • DCA (Dollar Cost Averaging): If the market moves against the initial position by a distance Grid Spacing, the system adds secondary positions in the same direction.

  • Lot Management: Position sizing remains consistent or follows a conservative multiplier to maintain a balanced risk profile.

2. Exit & Profit Taking

The strategy utilizes a Basket Take Profit mechanism, closing all open orders simultaneously when the collective profit reaches the predefined target based on the Average Price.

Optimized TP Targets per Pair:

  • AUDCAD: 12 pips

  • NZDCAD: 16 pips

  • AUDUSD: 17 pips

📊 Risk Management

  • No Hard SL on individual trades: Risk is managed through basket TP and grid distancing.

  • Symbol Diversification: Trading multiple correlated pairs to smooth the equity curve.

  • Recommended Balance: Best suited for accounts with sufficient margin to handle grid drawdowns.


Нет отзывов
2026.01.09 16:39
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.09 16:39
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.09 16:39
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
