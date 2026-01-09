SegnaliSezioni
CAD Mentor

Hong Phong Ta
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
1 settimana
0 / 0 USD
crescita dal 2026 0%
DBGMarkets-Live
1:100
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
7
Profit Trade:
5 (71.42%)
Loss Trade:
2 (28.57%)
Best Trade:
3.11 USD
Worst Trade:
-0.30 USD
Profitto lordo:
7.92 USD (751 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-0.46 USD (50 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
5 (7.92 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
7.92 USD (5)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.86
Attività di trading:
100.00%
Massimo carico di deposito:
2.36%
Ultimo trade:
48 minuti fa
Trade a settimana:
16
Tempo di attesa medio:
2 ore
Fattore di recupero:
24.87
Long Trade:
1 (14.29%)
Short Trade:
6 (85.71%)
Fattore di profitto:
17.22
Profitto previsto:
1.07 USD
Profitto medio:
1.58 USD
Perdita media:
-0.23 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
1 (-0.30 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-0.30 USD (1)
Algo trading:
85%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.30 USD
Massimale:
0.30 USD (0.01%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Per equità:
0.43% (13.01 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
AUDCAD.G 4
AUDUSD.G 3
1 2 3 4
1 2 3 4
1 2 3 4
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
AUDCAD.G 4
AUDUSD.G 3
1 2 3 4 5
1 2 3 4 5
1 2 3 4 5
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
AUDCAD.G 391
AUDUSD.G 310
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +3.11 USD
Worst Trade: -0 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 5
Massime perdite consecutive: 1
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +7.92 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -0.30 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "DBGMarkets-Live" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Nessun dato

🛡️ Strategy Overview

This signal follows a robust Multi-Symbol Grid & DCA strategy, specifically optimized for high-probability mean-reversion pairs. The system focuses on capital preservation through disciplined lot sizing and mathematical exit targets.

⚙️ Operational Logic

1. Entry Protocol

  • Initial Entry: The system initiates the first position (0.01 base lot) only when no trades are active, guided by an adaptive MA Trend filter to ensure alignment with market momentum.

  • DCA (Dollar Cost Averaging): If the market moves against the initial position by a distance Grid Spacing, the system adds secondary positions in the same direction.

  • Lot Management: Position sizing remains consistent or follows a conservative multiplier to maintain a balanced risk profile.

2. Exit & Profit Taking

The strategy utilizes a Basket Take Profit mechanism, closing all open orders simultaneously when the collective profit reaches the predefined target based on the Average Price.

Optimized TP Targets per Pair:

  • AUDCAD: 12 pips

  • NZDCAD: 16 pips

  • AUDUSD: 17 pips

📊 Risk Management

  • No Hard SL on individual trades: Risk is managed through basket TP and grid distancing.

  • Symbol Diversification: Trading multiple correlated pairs to smooth the equity curve.

  • Recommended Balance: Best suited for accounts with sufficient margin to handle grid drawdowns.


Non ci sono recensioni
2026.01.09 16:39
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.09 16:39
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.09 16:39
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
