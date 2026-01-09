SinaisSeções
Hong Phong Ta

CAD Mentor

Hong Phong Ta
Confiabilidade
1 semana
0 / 0 USD
0%
DBGMarkets-Live
1:100
  • Crescimento
  • Saldo
  • Capital líquido
  • Rebaixamento
Negociações:
7
Negociações com lucro:
5 (71.42%)
Negociações com perda:
2 (28.57%)
Melhor negociação:
3.11 USD
Pior negociação:
-0.30 USD
Lucro bruto:
7.92 USD (751 pips)
Perda bruta:
-0.46 USD (50 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
5 (7.92 USD)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
7.92 USD (5)
Índice de Sharpe:
0.86
Atividade de negociação:
100.00%
Depósito máximo carregado:
1.91%
Último negócio:
31 minutos atrás
Negociações por semana:
15
Tempo médio de espera:
2 horas
Fator de recuperação:
24.87
Negociações longas:
1 (14.29%)
Negociações curtas:
6 (85.71%)
Fator de lucro:
17.22
Valor esperado:
1.07 USD
Lucro médio:
1.58 USD
Perda média:
-0.23 USD
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
1 (-0.30 USD)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-0.30 USD (1)
Algotrading:
87%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
0.30 USD
Máximo:
0.30 USD (0.01%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
0.39% (11.80 USD)

Distribuição

Símbolo Operações Sell Buy
AUDCAD.G 4
AUDUSD.G 3
1 2 3 4
1 2 3 4
1 2 3 4
Símbolo Lucro bruto, USD Loss, USD Lucro, USD
AUDCAD.G 4
AUDUSD.G 3
1 2 3 4 5
1 2 3 4 5
1 2 3 4 5
Símbolo Lucro bruto, pips Loss, pips Lucro, pips
AUDCAD.G 391
AUDUSD.G 310
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
  • Depósito carregado
  • Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +3.11 USD
Pior negociação: -0 USD
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 5
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 1
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +7.92 USD
Máxima perda consecutiva: -0.30 USD

🛡️ Strategy Overview

This signal follows a robust Multi-Symbol Grid & DCA strategy, specifically optimized for high-probability mean-reversion pairs. The system focuses on capital preservation through disciplined lot sizing and mathematical exit targets.

⚙️ Operational Logic

1. Entry Protocol

  • Initial Entry: The system initiates the first position (0.01 base lot) only when no trades are active, guided by an adaptive MA Trend filter to ensure alignment with market momentum.

  • DCA (Dollar Cost Averaging): If the market moves against the initial position by a distance Grid Spacing, the system adds secondary positions in the same direction.

  • Lot Management: Position sizing remains consistent or follows a conservative multiplier to maintain a balanced risk profile.

2. Exit & Profit Taking

The strategy utilizes a Basket Take Profit mechanism, closing all open orders simultaneously when the collective profit reaches the predefined target based on the Average Price.

Optimized TP Targets per Pair:

  • AUDCAD: 12 pips

  • NZDCAD: 16 pips

  • AUDUSD: 17 pips

📊 Risk Management

  • No Hard SL on individual trades: Risk is managed through basket TP and grid distancing.

  • Symbol Diversification: Trading multiple correlated pairs to smooth the equity curve.

  • Recommended Balance: Best suited for accounts with sufficient margin to handle grid drawdowns.


2026.01.09 16:39
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.09 16:39
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.09 16:39
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
