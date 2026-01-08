SinyallerBölümler
Dong Yang Fu

Institutional order flow

Dong Yang Fu
0 inceleme
3 hafta
0 / 0 USD
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 -25%
FxPro-MT5 Live02
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
8 885
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
3 939 (44.33%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
4 946 (55.67%)
En iyi işlem:
10.17 USD
En kötü işlem:
-9.21 USD
Brüt kâr:
5 507.73 USD (718 795 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-8 002.96 USD (920 015 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
119 (128.84 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
235.42 USD (59)
Sharpe oranı:
-0.12
Alım-satım etkinliği:
100.00%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
15.38%
En son işlem:
5 dakika önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
4886
Ort. tutma süresi:
21 saat
Düzelme faktörü:
-0.74
Alış işlemleri:
4 314 (48.55%)
Satış işlemleri:
4 571 (51.45%)
Kâr faktörü:
0.69
Beklenen getiri:
-0.28 USD
Ortalama kâr:
1.40 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-1.62 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
95 (-198.75 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-213.04 USD (55)
Aylık büyüme:
-24.75%
Algo alım-satım:
99%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
3 066.94 USD
Maksimum:
3 389.79 USD (32.84%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
32.63% (3 369.19 USD)
Varlığa göre:
3.85% (288.88 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
EURUSD 660
EURCHF 637
EURCAD 637
AUDUSD 632
USDCAD 565
EURGBP 527
AUDJPY 512
EURJPY 505
GBPUSD 467
USDCHF 465
EURAUD 439
GBPAUD 438
CADJPY 430
NZDUSD 408
USDJPY 401
GBPJPY 386
CHFJPY 379
AUDNZD 269
AUDCAD 128
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
EURUSD -61
EURCHF -300
EURCAD 93
AUDUSD -466
USDCAD 55
EURGBP 169
AUDJPY 110
EURJPY -155
GBPUSD -281
USDCHF 100
EURAUD -296
GBPAUD -241
CADJPY -341
NZDUSD -8
USDJPY -383
GBPJPY -469
CHFJPY 3
AUDNZD 88
AUDCAD -91
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
EURUSD 600
EURCHF -18K
EURCAD 22K
AUDUSD -41K
USDCAD 13K
EURGBP 17K
AUDJPY 23K
EURJPY -13K
GBPUSD -22K
USDCHF 14K
EURAUD -35K
GBPAUD -27K
CADJPY -46K
NZDUSD 3.5K
USDJPY -47K
GBPJPY -61K
CHFJPY 6.3K
AUDNZD 20K
AUDCAD -11K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +10.17 USD
En kötü işlem: -9 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 59
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 55
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +128.84 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -198.75 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "FxPro-MT5 Live02" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

RoboForex-Pro
6.00 × 4
FxPro-MT5
6.01 × 12884
Forex is OTC trading in a decentralized market environment. We partner with data providers that feed us real institutions order flow in real time so that we are able to approximate smart money flow in forex markets. 

This strategy trade all major FX pairs based on where institutional money flow in real time.

Please consult before you make subscription if you are interested, as not all broker is able to support proper execution of this strategy. It is also recommended of at least $10000 for initial deposit with 100:1 leverage or $5000 for 200:1 leverage.

İnceleme yok
2026.01.08 22:27
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.08 22:27
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
