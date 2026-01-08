SignaleKategorien
Dong Yang Fu

Institutional order flow

Dong Yang Fu
0 Bewertungen
3 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
Für 49.99 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2025 -25%
FxPro-MT5 Live02
1:500
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
8 885
Gewinntrades:
3 939 (44.33%)
Verlusttrades:
4 946 (55.67%)
Bester Trade:
10.17 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-9.21 USD
Bruttoprofit:
5 507.73 USD (718 795 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-8 002.96 USD (920 015 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
119 (128.84 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
235.42 USD (59)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.12
Trading-Aktivität:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
15.75%
Letzter Trade:
14 Minuten
Trades pro Woche:
4896
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
21 Stunden
Erholungsfaktor:
-0.74
Long-Positionen:
4 314 (48.55%)
Short-Positionen:
4 571 (51.45%)
Profit-Faktor:
0.69
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
-0.28 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
1.40 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-1.62 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
95 (-198.75 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-213.04 USD (55)
Wachstum pro Monat :
-24.75%
Algo-Trading:
99%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
3 066.94 USD
Maximaler:
3 389.79 USD (32.84%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
32.63% (3 369.19 USD)
Kapital:
3.95% (296.70 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
EURUSD 660
EURCHF 637
EURCAD 637
AUDUSD 632
USDCAD 565
EURGBP 527
AUDJPY 512
EURJPY 505
GBPUSD 467
USDCHF 465
EURAUD 439
GBPAUD 438
CADJPY 430
NZDUSD 408
USDJPY 401
GBPJPY 386
CHFJPY 379
AUDNZD 269
AUDCAD 128
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD -61
EURCHF -300
EURCAD 93
AUDUSD -466
USDCAD 55
EURGBP 169
AUDJPY 110
EURJPY -155
GBPUSD -281
USDCHF 100
EURAUD -296
GBPAUD -241
CADJPY -341
NZDUSD -8
USDJPY -383
GBPJPY -469
CHFJPY 3
AUDNZD 88
AUDCAD -91
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD 600
EURCHF -18K
EURCAD 22K
AUDUSD -41K
USDCAD 13K
EURGBP 17K
AUDJPY 23K
EURJPY -13K
GBPUSD -22K
USDCHF 14K
EURAUD -35K
GBPAUD -27K
CADJPY -46K
NZDUSD 3.5K
USDJPY -47K
GBPJPY -61K
CHFJPY 6.3K
AUDNZD 20K
AUDCAD -11K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "FxPro-MT5 Live02" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

RoboForex-Pro
6.00 × 4
FxPro-MT5
6.01 × 12884
Forex is OTC trading in a decentralized market environment. We partner with data providers that feed us real institutions order flow in real time so that we are able to approximate smart money flow in forex markets. 

This strategy trade all major FX pairs based on where institutional money flow in real time.

Please consult before you make subscription if you are interested, as not all broker is able to support proper execution of this strategy. It is also recommended of at least $10000 for initial deposit with 100:1 leverage or $5000 for 200:1 leverage.

Keine Bewertungen
2026.01.08 22:27
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.08 22:27
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
