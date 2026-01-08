SignauxSections
Signaux / MetaTrader 5 / Institutional order flow
Dong Yang Fu

Institutional order flow

Dong Yang Fu
0 avis
3 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 49.99 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 -25%
FxPro-MT5 Live02
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
8 885
Bénéfice trades:
3 939 (44.33%)
Perte trades:
4 946 (55.67%)
Meilleure transaction:
10.17 USD
Pire transaction:
-9.21 USD
Bénéfice brut:
5 507.73 USD (718 795 pips)
Perte brute:
-8 002.96 USD (920 015 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
119 (128.84 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
235.42 USD (59)
Ratio de Sharpe:
-0.12
Activité de trading:
100.00%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
15.38%
Dernier trade:
4 il y a des minutes
Trades par semaine:
4886
Temps de détention moyen:
21 heures
Facteur de récupération:
-0.74
Longs trades:
4 314 (48.55%)
Courts trades:
4 571 (51.45%)
Facteur de profit:
0.69
Rendement attendu:
-0.28 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
1.40 USD
Perte moyenne:
-1.62 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
95 (-198.75 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-213.04 USD (55)
Croissance mensuelle:
-24.75%
Algo trading:
99%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
3 066.94 USD
Maximal:
3 389.79 USD (32.84%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
32.63% (3 369.19 USD)
Par fonds propres:
3.85% (288.88 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
EURUSD 660
EURCHF 637
EURCAD 637
AUDUSD 632
USDCAD 565
EURGBP 527
AUDJPY 512
EURJPY 505
GBPUSD 467
USDCHF 465
EURAUD 439
GBPAUD 438
CADJPY 430
NZDUSD 408
USDJPY 401
GBPJPY 386
CHFJPY 379
AUDNZD 269
AUDCAD 128
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD -61
EURCHF -300
EURCAD 93
AUDUSD -466
USDCAD 55
EURGBP 169
AUDJPY 110
EURJPY -155
GBPUSD -281
USDCHF 100
EURAUD -296
GBPAUD -241
CADJPY -341
NZDUSD -8
USDJPY -383
GBPJPY -469
CHFJPY 3
AUDNZD 88
AUDCAD -91
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD 600
EURCHF -18K
EURCAD 22K
AUDUSD -41K
USDCAD 13K
EURGBP 17K
AUDJPY 23K
EURJPY -13K
GBPUSD -22K
USDCHF 14K
EURAUD -35K
GBPAUD -27K
CADJPY -46K
NZDUSD 3.5K
USDJPY -47K
GBPJPY -61K
CHFJPY 6.3K
AUDNZD 20K
AUDCAD -11K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "FxPro-MT5 Live02" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

RoboForex-Pro
6.00 × 4
FxPro-MT5
6.01 × 12884
Forex is OTC trading in a decentralized market environment. We partner with data providers that feed us real institutions order flow in real time so that we are able to approximate smart money flow in forex markets. 

This strategy trade all major FX pairs based on where institutional money flow in real time.

Please consult before you make subscription if you are interested, as not all broker is able to support proper execution of this strategy. It is also recommended of at least $10000 for initial deposit with 100:1 leverage or $5000 for 200:1 leverage.

Aucun avis
2026.01.08 22:27
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.08 22:27
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
Institutional order flow
49.99 USD par mois
-25%
0
0
USD
7.5K
USD
3
99%
8 885
44%
100%
0.68
-0.28
USD
33%
1:500
Copier

