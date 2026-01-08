SeñalesSecciones
Dong Yang Fu

Institutional order flow

Dong Yang Fu
0 comentarios
3 semanas
0 / 0 USD
incremento desde 2025 -28%
FxPro-MT5 Live02
1:500
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
10 102
Transacciones Rentables:
4 500 (44.54%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
5 602 (55.45%)
Mejor transacción:
10.17 USD
Peor transacción:
-9.21 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
6 096.36 USD (803 622 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-8 944.63 USD (1 040 010 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
119 (128.84 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
235.42 USD (59)
Ratio de Sharpe:
-0.12
Actividad comercial:
100.00%
Carga máxima del depósito:
25.01%
Último trade:
17 minutos
Trades a la semana:
5122
Tiempo medio de espera:
19 horas
Factor de Recuperación:
-0.84
Transacciones Largas:
4 930 (48.80%)
Transacciones Cortas:
5 172 (51.20%)
Factor de Beneficio:
0.68
Beneficio Esperado:
-0.28 USD
Beneficio medio:
1.35 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-1.60 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
95 (-198.75 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-213.04 USD (55)
Crecimiento al mes:
-28.39%
Trading algorítmico:
98%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
3 066.94 USD
Máxima:
3 389.79 USD (32.84%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
32.63% (3 369.19 USD)
De fondos:
6.39% (473.69 USD)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
EURUSD 773
EURCAD 712
AUDUSD 693
EURCHF 653
USDCAD 620
AUDJPY 604
EURJPY 602
USDCHF 569
EURGBP 563
EURAUD 560
GBPUSD 545
CADJPY 521
GBPJPY 484
NZDUSD 454
CHFJPY 445
USDJPY 440
GBPAUD 438
AUDNZD 269
AUDCAD 157
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
EURUSD -2
EURCAD 64
AUDUSD -477
EURCHF -292
USDCAD 15
AUDJPY 62
EURJPY -360
USDCHF 53
EURGBP 117
EURAUD -134
GBPUSD -299
CADJPY -280
GBPJPY -532
NZDUSD -10
CHFJPY -153
USDJPY -350
GBPAUD -241
AUDNZD 88
AUDCAD -107
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
EURUSD 7.4K
EURCAD 19K
AUDUSD -41K
EURCHF -18K
USDCAD 8.4K
AUDJPY 18K
EURJPY -43K
USDCHF 11K
EURGBP 13K
EURAUD -8.5K
GBPUSD -23K
CADJPY -36K
GBPJPY -69K
NZDUSD 3.7K
CHFJPY -17K
USDJPY -41K
GBPAUD -27K
AUDNZD 20K
AUDCAD -12K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +10.17 USD
Peor transacción: -9 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 59
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 55
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +128.84 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -198.75 USD

El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "FxPro-MT5 Live02" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

RoboForex-Pro
6.00 × 4
FxPro-MT5
6.01 × 13150
Forex is OTC trading in a decentralized market environment. We partner with data providers that feed us real institutions order flow in real time so that we are able to approximate smart money flow in forex markets. 

This strategy trade all major FX pairs based on where institutional money flow in real time.

Please consult before you make subscription if you are interested, as not all broker is able to support proper execution of this strategy. It is also recommended of at least $10000 for initial deposit with 100:1 leverage or $5000 for 200:1 leverage.

