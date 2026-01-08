- Incremento
|Símbolo
|Transacciones
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|773
|EURCAD
|712
|AUDUSD
|693
|EURCHF
|653
|USDCAD
|620
|AUDJPY
|604
|EURJPY
|602
|USDCHF
|569
|EURGBP
|563
|EURAUD
|560
|GBPUSD
|545
|CADJPY
|521
|GBPJPY
|484
|NZDUSD
|454
|CHFJPY
|445
|USDJPY
|440
|GBPAUD
|438
|AUDNZD
|269
|AUDCAD
|157
|
|Símbolo
|Beneficio Bruto, USD
|Loss, USD
|Beneficio, USD
|EURUSD
|-2
|EURCAD
|64
|AUDUSD
|-477
|EURCHF
|-292
|USDCAD
|15
|AUDJPY
|62
|EURJPY
|-360
|USDCHF
|53
|EURGBP
|117
|EURAUD
|-134
|GBPUSD
|-299
|CADJPY
|-280
|GBPJPY
|-532
|NZDUSD
|-10
|CHFJPY
|-153
|USDJPY
|-350
|GBPAUD
|-241
|AUDNZD
|88
|AUDCAD
|-107
|
|Símbolo
|Beneficio Bruto, pips
|Loss, pips
|Beneficio, pips
|EURUSD
|7.4K
|EURCAD
|19K
|AUDUSD
|-41K
|EURCHF
|-18K
|USDCAD
|8.4K
|AUDJPY
|18K
|EURJPY
|-43K
|USDCHF
|11K
|EURGBP
|13K
|EURAUD
|-8.5K
|GBPUSD
|-23K
|CADJPY
|-36K
|GBPJPY
|-69K
|NZDUSD
|3.7K
|CHFJPY
|-17K
|USDJPY
|-41K
|GBPAUD
|-27K
|AUDNZD
|20K
|AUDCAD
|-12K
|
El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "FxPro-MT5 Live02" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.
RoboForex-Pro
|6.00 × 4
|
FxPro-MT5
|6.01 × 13150
Forex is OTC trading in a decentralized market environment. We partner with data providers that feed us real institutions order flow in real time so that we are able to approximate smart money flow in forex markets.
This strategy trade all major FX pairs based on where institutional money flow in real time.
Please consult before you make subscription if you are interested, as not all broker is able to support proper execution of this strategy. It is also recommended of at least $10000 for initial deposit with 100:1 leverage or $5000 for 200:1 leverage.
