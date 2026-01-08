SignalsSections
Dong Yang Fu

Institutional order flow

Dong Yang Fu
0 reviews
3 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 49.99 USD per month
growth since 2025 -25%
FxPro-MT5 Live02
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
8 885
Profit Trades:
3 939 (44.33%)
Loss Trades:
4 946 (55.67%)
Best trade:
10.17 USD
Worst trade:
-9.21 USD
Gross Profit:
5 507.73 USD (718 795 pips)
Gross Loss:
-8 001.72 USD (920 015 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
119 (128.84 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
235.42 USD (59)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.12
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
13.49%
Latest trade:
8 minutes ago
Trades per week:
4828
Avg holding time:
21 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.74
Long Trades:
4 314 (48.55%)
Short Trades:
4 571 (51.45%)
Profit Factor:
0.69
Expected Payoff:
-0.28 USD
Average Profit:
1.40 USD
Average Loss:
-1.62 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
95 (-198.75 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-213.04 USD (55)
Monthly growth:
-24.75%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
3 066.94 USD
Maximal:
3 389.79 USD (32.84%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
32.63% (3 369.19 USD)
By Equity:
3.42% (257.81 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURUSD 660
EURCHF 637
EURCAD 637
AUDUSD 632
USDCAD 565
EURGBP 527
AUDJPY 512
EURJPY 505
GBPUSD 467
USDCHF 465
EURAUD 439
GBPAUD 438
CADJPY 430
NZDUSD 408
USDJPY 401
GBPJPY 386
CHFJPY 379
AUDNZD 269
AUDCAD 128
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD -61
EURCHF -300
EURCAD 93
AUDUSD -466
USDCAD 55
EURGBP 169
AUDJPY 110
EURJPY -155
GBPUSD -281
USDCHF 100
EURAUD -296
GBPAUD -241
CADJPY -341
NZDUSD -8
USDJPY -383
GBPJPY -469
CHFJPY 3
AUDNZD 88
AUDCAD -91
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD 600
EURCHF -18K
EURCAD 22K
AUDUSD -41K
USDCAD 13K
EURGBP 17K
AUDJPY 23K
EURJPY -13K
GBPUSD -22K
USDCHF 14K
EURAUD -35K
GBPAUD -27K
CADJPY -46K
NZDUSD 3.5K
USDJPY -47K
GBPJPY -61K
CHFJPY 6.3K
AUDNZD 20K
AUDCAD -11K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +10.17 USD
Worst trade: -9 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 59
Maximum consecutive losses: 55
Maximal consecutive profit: +128.84 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -198.75 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FxPro-MT5 Live02" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

RoboForex-Pro
6.00 × 4
FxPro-MT5
6.01 × 12884
Forex is OTC trading in a decentralized market environment. We partner with data providers that feed us real institutions order flow in real time so that we are able to approximate smart money flow in forex markets. 

This strategy trade all major FX pairs based on where institutional money flow in real time.

Please consult before you make subscription if you are interested, as not all broker is able to support proper execution of this strategy. It is also recommended of at least $10000 for initial deposit with 100:1 leverage or $5000 for 200:1 leverage.

No reviews
2026.01.08 22:27
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.08 22:27
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
