|Símbolo
|Operações
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|660
|EURCHF
|637
|EURCAD
|637
|AUDUSD
|632
|USDCAD
|565
|EURGBP
|527
|AUDJPY
|512
|EURJPY
|505
|GBPUSD
|467
|USDCHF
|465
|EURAUD
|439
|GBPAUD
|438
|CADJPY
|430
|NZDUSD
|408
|USDJPY
|401
|GBPJPY
|386
|CHFJPY
|379
|AUDNZD
|269
|AUDCAD
|128
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|Símbolo
|Lucro bruto, USD
|Loss, USD
|Lucro, USD
|EURUSD
|-61
|EURCHF
|-300
|EURCAD
|93
|AUDUSD
|-466
|USDCAD
|55
|EURGBP
|169
|AUDJPY
|110
|EURJPY
|-155
|GBPUSD
|-281
|USDCHF
|100
|EURAUD
|-296
|GBPAUD
|-241
|CADJPY
|-341
|NZDUSD
|-8
|USDJPY
|-383
|GBPJPY
|-469
|CHFJPY
|3
|AUDNZD
|88
|AUDCAD
|-91
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|Símbolo
|Lucro bruto, pips
|Loss, pips
|Lucro, pips
|EURUSD
|600
|EURCHF
|-18K
|EURCAD
|22K
|AUDUSD
|-41K
|USDCAD
|13K
|EURGBP
|17K
|AUDJPY
|23K
|EURJPY
|-13K
|GBPUSD
|-22K
|USDCHF
|14K
|EURAUD
|-35K
|GBPAUD
|-27K
|CADJPY
|-46K
|NZDUSD
|3.5K
|USDJPY
|-47K
|GBPJPY
|-61K
|CHFJPY
|6.3K
|AUDNZD
|20K
|AUDCAD
|-11K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Depósito carregado
- Rebaixamento
A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "FxPro-MT5 Live02" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.
|
RoboForex-Pro
|6.00 × 4
|
FxPro-MT5
|6.01 × 12884
Forex is OTC trading in a decentralized market environment. We partner with data providers that feed us real institutions order flow in real time so that we are able to approximate smart money flow in forex markets.
This strategy trade all major FX pairs based on where institutional money flow in real time.
Please consult before you make subscription if you are interested, as not all broker is able to support proper execution of this strategy. It is also recommended of at least $10000 for initial deposit with 100:1 leverage or $5000 for 200:1 leverage.
