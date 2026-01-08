SinaisSeções
Dong Yang Fu

Institutional order flow

Dong Yang Fu
0 comentários
3 semanas
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 49.99 USD por mês
crescimento desde 2025 -25%
FxPro-MT5 Live02
1:500
  • Crescimento
  • Saldo
  • Capital líquido
  • Rebaixamento
Negociações:
8 885
Negociações com lucro:
3 939 (44.33%)
Negociações com perda:
4 946 (55.67%)
Melhor negociação:
10.17 USD
Pior negociação:
-9.21 USD
Lucro bruto:
5 507.73 USD (718 795 pips)
Perda bruta:
-8 002.96 USD (920 015 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
119 (128.84 USD)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
235.42 USD (59)
Índice de Sharpe:
-0.12
Atividade de negociação:
100.00%
Depósito máximo carregado:
14.50%
Último negócio:
2 minutos atrás
Negociações por semana:
4856
Tempo médio de espera:
21 horas
Fator de recuperação:
-0.74
Negociações longas:
4 314 (48.55%)
Negociações curtas:
4 571 (51.45%)
Fator de lucro:
0.69
Valor esperado:
-0.28 USD
Lucro médio:
1.40 USD
Perda média:
-1.62 USD
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
95 (-198.75 USD)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-213.04 USD (55)
Crescimento mensal:
-24.75%
Algotrading:
99%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
3 066.94 USD
Máximo:
3 389.79 USD (32.84%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
32.63% (3 369.19 USD)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
3.85% (288.88 USD)

Distribuição

Símbolo Operações Sell Buy
EURUSD 660
EURCHF 637
EURCAD 637
AUDUSD 632
USDCAD 565
EURGBP 527
AUDJPY 512
EURJPY 505
GBPUSD 467
USDCHF 465
EURAUD 439
GBPAUD 438
CADJPY 430
NZDUSD 408
USDJPY 401
GBPJPY 386
CHFJPY 379
AUDNZD 269
AUDCAD 128
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Símbolo Lucro bruto, USD Loss, USD Lucro, USD
EURUSD -61
EURCHF -300
EURCAD 93
AUDUSD -466
USDCAD 55
EURGBP 169
AUDJPY 110
EURJPY -155
GBPUSD -281
USDCHF 100
EURAUD -296
GBPAUD -241
CADJPY -341
NZDUSD -8
USDJPY -383
GBPJPY -469
CHFJPY 3
AUDNZD 88
AUDCAD -91
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
Símbolo Lucro bruto, pips Loss, pips Lucro, pips
EURUSD 600
EURCHF -18K
EURCAD 22K
AUDUSD -41K
USDCAD 13K
EURGBP 17K
AUDJPY 23K
EURJPY -13K
GBPUSD -22K
USDCHF 14K
EURAUD -35K
GBPAUD -27K
CADJPY -46K
NZDUSD 3.5K
USDJPY -47K
GBPJPY -61K
CHFJPY 6.3K
AUDNZD 20K
AUDCAD -11K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Depósito carregado
  • Rebaixamento
A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "FxPro-MT5 Live02" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.

RoboForex-Pro
6.00 × 4
FxPro-MT5
6.01 × 12884
Forex is OTC trading in a decentralized market environment. We partner with data providers that feed us real institutions order flow in real time so that we are able to approximate smart money flow in forex markets. 

This strategy trade all major FX pairs based on where institutional money flow in real time.

Please consult before you make subscription if you are interested, as not all broker is able to support proper execution of this strategy. It is also recommended of at least $10000 for initial deposit with 100:1 leverage or $5000 for 200:1 leverage.

Sem comentários
2026.01.08 22:27
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.08 22:27
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
Sinal
Preço
Crescimento
Assinantes
Fundos
Saldo
Semanas
Expert Advisors
Negociações
Rentável
Atividade
PF
Valor esperado
Rebaixamento
Alavancagem
Institutional order flow
49.99 USD por mês
-25%
0
0
USD
7.5K
USD
3
99%
8 885
44%
100%
0.68
-0.28
USD
33%
1:500
Copiar

