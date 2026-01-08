SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 5 / Institutional order flow
Dong Yang Fu

Institutional order flow

Dong Yang Fu
0 recensioni
3 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 49.99 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 -25%
FxPro-MT5 Live02
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
8 885
Profit Trade:
3 939 (44.33%)
Loss Trade:
4 946 (55.67%)
Best Trade:
10.17 USD
Worst Trade:
-9.21 USD
Profitto lordo:
5 507.73 USD (718 795 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-8 002.96 USD (920 015 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
119 (128.84 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
235.42 USD (59)
Indice di Sharpe:
-0.12
Attività di trading:
100.00%
Massimo carico di deposito:
15.38%
Ultimo trade:
4 minuti fa
Trade a settimana:
4886
Tempo di attesa medio:
21 ore
Fattore di recupero:
-0.74
Long Trade:
4 314 (48.55%)
Short Trade:
4 571 (51.45%)
Fattore di profitto:
0.69
Profitto previsto:
-0.28 USD
Profitto medio:
1.40 USD
Perdita media:
-1.62 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
95 (-198.75 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-213.04 USD (55)
Crescita mensile:
-24.75%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
3 066.94 USD
Massimale:
3 389.79 USD (32.84%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
32.63% (3 369.19 USD)
Per equità:
3.85% (288.88 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
EURUSD 660
EURCHF 637
EURCAD 637
AUDUSD 632
USDCAD 565
EURGBP 527
AUDJPY 512
EURJPY 505
GBPUSD 467
USDCHF 465
EURAUD 439
GBPAUD 438
CADJPY 430
NZDUSD 408
USDJPY 401
GBPJPY 386
CHFJPY 379
AUDNZD 269
AUDCAD 128
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
EURUSD -61
EURCHF -300
EURCAD 93
AUDUSD -466
USDCAD 55
EURGBP 169
AUDJPY 110
EURJPY -155
GBPUSD -281
USDCHF 100
EURAUD -296
GBPAUD -241
CADJPY -341
NZDUSD -8
USDJPY -383
GBPJPY -469
CHFJPY 3
AUDNZD 88
AUDCAD -91
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
EURUSD 600
EURCHF -18K
EURCAD 22K
AUDUSD -41K
USDCAD 13K
EURGBP 17K
AUDJPY 23K
EURJPY -13K
GBPUSD -22K
USDCHF 14K
EURAUD -35K
GBPAUD -27K
CADJPY -46K
NZDUSD 3.5K
USDJPY -47K
GBPJPY -61K
CHFJPY 6.3K
AUDNZD 20K
AUDCAD -11K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +10.17 USD
Worst Trade: -9 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 59
Massime perdite consecutive: 55
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +128.84 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -198.75 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "FxPro-MT5 Live02" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

RoboForex-Pro
6.00 × 4
FxPro-MT5
6.01 × 12884
Forex is OTC trading in a decentralized market environment. We partner with data providers that feed us real institutions order flow in real time so that we are able to approximate smart money flow in forex markets. 

This strategy trade all major FX pairs based on where institutional money flow in real time.

Please consult before you make subscription if you are interested, as not all broker is able to support proper execution of this strategy. It is also recommended of at least $10000 for initial deposit with 100:1 leverage or $5000 for 200:1 leverage.

Non ci sono recensioni
2026.01.08 22:27
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.08 22:27
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
Institutional order flow
49.99USD al mese
-25%
0
0
USD
7.5K
USD
3
99%
8 885
44%
100%
0.68
-0.28
USD
33%
1:500
Copia

