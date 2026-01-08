Forex is OTC trading in a decentralized market environment. We partner with data providers that feed us real institutions order flow in real time so that we are able to approximate smart money flow in forex markets.

This strategy trade all major FX pairs based on where institutional money flow in real time.

Please consult before you make subscription if you are interested, as not all broker is able to support proper execution of this strategy. It is also recommended of at least $10000 for initial deposit with 100:1 leverage or $5000 for 200:1 leverage.