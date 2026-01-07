SinyallerBölümler
Saba Ansar Ul Haq

Epic Spikes Signals

0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
15 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 30 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 63%
Exness-MT5Real32
1:200
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
373
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
290 (77.74%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
83 (22.25%)
En iyi işlem:
98.39 USD
En kötü işlem:
-65.56 USD
Brüt kâr:
1 625.44 USD (327 065 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-1 043.37 USD (197 281 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
24 (113.52 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
226.24 USD (7)
Sharpe oranı:
0.11
Alım-satım etkinliği:
0.90%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
0.00%
En son işlem:
3 dakika önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
23
Ort. tutma süresi:
6 dakika
Düzelme faktörü:
2.33
Alış işlemleri:
254 (68.10%)
Satış işlemleri:
119 (31.90%)
Kâr faktörü:
1.56
Beklenen getiri:
1.56 USD
Ortalama kâr:
5.60 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-12.57 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
4 (-4.58 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-118.36 USD (2)
Aylık büyüme:
16.65%
Yıllık tahmin:
202.01%
Algo alım-satım:
35%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
0.00 USD
Maksimum:
249.54 USD (16.26%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
19.93% (249.54 USD)
Varlığa göre:
0.15% (1.62 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
XAUUSD 372
ETHUSD 1
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
XAUUSD 567
ETHUSD 15
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
XAUUSD 115K
ETHUSD 15K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +98.39 USD
En kötü işlem: -66 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 7
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 2
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +113.52 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -4.58 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "Exness-MT5Real32" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Epic Spikes – XAUUSD Trading Signal

Epic Spikes is a focused trading signal designed exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD). The strategy aims to capture fast and precise price movements during strong market momentum.

Trading Details

  • Instrument: XAUUSD (Gold) only

  • Timeframe: M1

Risk & Money Management

  • Fixed Stop Loss and Take Profit on every trade, Trailing for TP

  • No martingale, no grid, no hedging

  • Recommended lot size: 0.01 per $100 balance

Trade Frequency

  • Low to medium frequency

  • Trades depend on market volatility and conditions

Recommended Setup

  • Minimum balance: $100

  • Leverage: 1:100 or higher

  • VPS: Recommended for best execution

  • Broker: Low spread, fast execution preferred

Important Notes

  • Trades are executed only during suitable market conditions

  • Results may vary due to spread, slippage, and execution speed

  • Past performance does not guarantee future results

Epic Spikes is suitable for traders who want simple, fast, and disciplined Gold trading with controlled risk.


