Saba Ansar Ul Haq

Epic Spikes Signals

Saba Ansar Ul Haq
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
15 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 63%
Exness-MT5Real32
1:200
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
373
Profit Trade:
290 (77.74%)
Loss Trade:
83 (22.25%)
Best Trade:
98.39 USD
Worst Trade:
-65.56 USD
Profitto lordo:
1 625.44 USD (327 065 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-1 043.37 USD (197 281 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
24 (113.52 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
226.24 USD (7)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.11
Attività di trading:
0.90%
Massimo carico di deposito:
0.00%
Ultimo trade:
3 minuti fa
Trade a settimana:
23
Tempo di attesa medio:
6 minuti
Fattore di recupero:
2.33
Long Trade:
254 (68.10%)
Short Trade:
119 (31.90%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.56
Profitto previsto:
1.56 USD
Profitto medio:
5.60 USD
Perdita media:
-12.57 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
4 (-4.58 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-118.36 USD (2)
Crescita mensile:
16.65%
Previsione annuale:
202.01%
Algo trading:
35%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 USD
Massimale:
249.54 USD (16.26%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
19.93% (249.54 USD)
Per equità:
0.15% (1.62 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSD 372
ETHUSD 1
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSD 567
ETHUSD 15
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSD 115K
ETHUSD 15K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +98.39 USD
Worst Trade: -66 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 7
Massime perdite consecutive: 2
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +113.52 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -4.58 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Exness-MT5Real32" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Nessun dato

Epic Spikes – XAUUSD Trading Signal

Epic Spikes is a focused trading signal designed exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD). The strategy aims to capture fast and precise price movements during strong market momentum.

Trading Details

  • Instrument: XAUUSD (Gold) only

  • Timeframe: M1

Risk & Money Management

  • Fixed Stop Loss and Take Profit on every trade, Trailing for TP

  • No martingale, no grid, no hedging

  • Recommended lot size: 0.01 per $100 balance

Trade Frequency

  • Low to medium frequency

  • Trades depend on market volatility and conditions

Recommended Setup

  • Minimum balance: $100

  • Leverage: 1:100 or higher

  • VPS: Recommended for best execution

  • Broker: Low spread, fast execution preferred

Important Notes

  • Trades are executed only during suitable market conditions

  • Results may vary due to spread, slippage, and execution speed

  • Past performance does not guarantee future results

Epic Spikes is suitable for traders who want simple, fast, and disciplined Gold trading with controlled risk.


Non ci sono recensioni
