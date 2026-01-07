시그널섹션
Saba Ansar Ul Haq

Epic Spikes Signals

Saba Ansar Ul Haq
0 리뷰
안정성
16
0 / 0 USD
월별 30 USD  복사
다음 이후의 성장 2025 54%
Exness-MT5Real32
1:200
  • 성장
  • 잔고
  • 자본
  • 축소
트레이드:
375
이익 거래:
291 (77.60%)
손실 거래:
84 (22.40%)
최고의 거래:
98.39 USD
최악의 거래:
-65.56 USD
총 수익:
1 628.14 USD (327 402 pips)
총 손실:
-1 104.85 USD (204 965 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
24 (113.52 USD)
연속 최대 이익:
226.24 USD (7)
샤프 비율:
0.10
거래 활동:
0.90%
최대 입금량:
0.00%
최근 거래:
3 시간 전
주별 거래 수:
24
평균 유지 시간:
6 분
회복 요인:
2.10
롱(주식매수):
254 (67.73%)
숏(주식차입매도):
121 (32.27%)
수익 요인:
1.47
기대수익:
1.40 USD
평균 이익:
5.59 USD
평균 손실:
-13.15 USD
연속 최대 손실:
4 (-4.58 USD)
연속 최대 손실:
-118.36 USD (2)
월별 성장률:
10.21%
연간 예측:
123.93%
Algo 트레이딩:
35%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
0.00 USD
최대한의:
249.54 USD (16.26%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
19.93% (249.54 USD)
자본금별:
0.15% (1.62 USD)

배포

심볼 Sell Buy
XAUUSD 374
ETHUSD 1
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
심볼 총 수익, USD 손실, USD 수익, USD
XAUUSD 508
ETHUSD 15
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
심볼 총 수익, pips 손실, pips 수익, pips
XAUUSD 107K
ETHUSD 15K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
  • 입금량
  • 축소
최고의 거래: +98.39 USD
최악의 거래: -66 USD
연속 최대 이익: 7
연속 최대 손실: 2
연속 최대 이익: +113.52 USD
연속 최대 손실: -4.58 USD

리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "Exness-MT5Real32"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.

데이터 없음

Epic Spikes – XAUUSD Trading Signal

Epic Spikes is a focused trading signal designed exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD). The strategy aims to capture fast and precise price movements during strong market momentum.

Trading Details

  • Instrument: XAUUSD (Gold) only

  • Timeframe: M1

Risk & Money Management

  • Fixed Stop Loss and Take Profit on every trade, Trailing for TP

  • No martingale, no grid, no hedging

  • Recommended lot size: 0.01 per $100 balance

Trade Frequency

  • Low to medium frequency

  • Trades depend on market volatility and conditions

Recommended Setup

  • Minimum balance: $100

  • Leverage: 1:100 or higher

  • VPS: Recommended for best execution

  • Broker: Low spread, fast execution preferred

Important Notes

  • Trades are executed only during suitable market conditions

  • Results may vary due to spread, slippage, and execution speed

  • Past performance does not guarantee future results

Epic Spikes is suitable for traders who want simple, fast, and disciplined Gold trading with controlled risk.


리뷰 없음
