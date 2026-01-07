- 자본
리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "Exness-MT5Real32"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.
데이터 없음
Epic Spikes – XAUUSD Trading Signal
Epic Spikes is a focused trading signal designed exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD). The strategy aims to capture fast and precise price movements during strong market momentum.
Trading Details
-
Instrument: XAUUSD (Gold) only
-
Timeframe: M1
Risk & Money Management
-
Fixed Stop Loss and Take Profit on every trade, Trailing for TP
-
No martingale, no grid, no hedging
-
Recommended lot size: 0.01 per $100 balance
Trade Frequency
-
Low to medium frequency
-
Trades depend on market volatility and conditions
Recommended Setup
-
Minimum balance: $100
-
Leverage: 1:100 or higher
-
VPS: Recommended for best execution
-
Broker: Low spread, fast execution preferred
Important Notes
-
Trades are executed only during suitable market conditions
-
Results may vary due to spread, slippage, and execution speed
-
Past performance does not guarantee future results
Epic Spikes is suitable for traders who want simple, fast, and disciplined Gold trading with controlled risk.
