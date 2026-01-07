Epic Spikes – XAUUSD Trading Signal

Epic Spikes is a focused trading signal designed exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD). The strategy aims to capture fast and precise price movements during strong market momentum.

Trading Details

Instrument: XAUUSD (Gold) only

Timeframe: M1

Risk & Money Management

Fixed Stop Loss and Take Profit on every trade, Trailing for TP

No martingale, no grid, no hedging

Recommended lot size: 0.01 per $100 balance

Trade Frequency

Low to medium frequency

Trades depend on market volatility and conditions

Recommended Setup

Minimum balance: $100

Leverage: 1:100 or higher

VPS: Recommended for best execution

Broker: Low spread, fast execution preferred

Important Notes

Trades are executed only during suitable market conditions

Results may vary due to spread, slippage, and execution speed

Past performance does not guarantee future results

Epic Spikes is suitable for traders who want simple, fast, and disciplined Gold trading with controlled risk.