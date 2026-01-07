SeñalesSecciones
Saba Ansar Ul Haq

Epic Spikes Signals


0 comentarios
Fiabilidad
16 semanas
0 / 0 USD
incremento desde 2025 55%
Exness-MT5Real32
1:200
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
377
Transacciones Rentables:
292 (77.45%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
85 (22.55%)
Mejor transacción:
98.39 USD
Peor transacción:
-65.56 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
1 637.15 USD (328 527 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-1 107.32 USD (205 272 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
24 (113.52 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
226.24 USD (7)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.10
Actividad comercial:
0.90%
Carga máxima del depósito:
0.00%
Último trade:
6 horas
Trades a la semana:
26
Tiempo medio de espera:
6 minutos
Factor de Recuperación:
2.12
Transacciones Largas:
254 (67.37%)
Transacciones Cortas:
123 (32.63%)
Factor de Beneficio:
1.48
Beneficio Esperado:
1.41 USD
Beneficio medio:
5.61 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-13.03 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
4 (-4.58 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-118.36 USD (2)
Crecimiento al mes:
10.20%
Pronóstico anual:
123.76%
Trading algorítmico:
35%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
0.00 USD
Máxima:
249.54 USD (16.26%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
19.93% (249.54 USD)
De fondos:
0.55% (5.52 USD)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
XAUUSD 376
ETHUSD 1
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
XAUUSD 515
ETHUSD 15
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
XAUUSD 108K
ETHUSD 15K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "Exness-MT5Real32" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

No hay datos

Epic Spikes – XAUUSD Trading Signal

Epic Spikes is a focused trading signal designed exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD). The strategy aims to capture fast and precise price movements during strong market momentum.

Trading Details

  • Instrument: XAUUSD (Gold) only

  • Timeframe: M1

Risk & Money Management

  • Fixed Stop Loss and Take Profit on every trade, Trailing for TP

  • No martingale, no grid, no hedging

  • Recommended lot size: 0.01 per $100 balance

Trade Frequency

  • Low to medium frequency

  • Trades depend on market volatility and conditions

Recommended Setup

  • Minimum balance: $100

  • Leverage: 1:100 or higher

  • VPS: Recommended for best execution

  • Broker: Low spread, fast execution preferred

Important Notes

  • Trades are executed only during suitable market conditions

  • Results may vary due to spread, slippage, and execution speed

  • Past performance does not guarantee future results

Epic Spikes is suitable for traders who want simple, fast, and disciplined Gold trading with controlled risk.


