Saba Ansar Ul Haq

Epic Spikes Signals

Confiabilidade
16 semanas
0 / 0 USD
crescimento desde 2025 53%
Exness-MT5Real32
1:200
  • Crescimento
  • Saldo
  • Capital líquido
  • Rebaixamento
Negociações:
376
Negociações com lucro:
291 (77.39%)
Negociações com perda:
85 (22.61%)
Melhor negociação:
98.39 USD
Pior negociação:
-65.56 USD
Lucro bruto:
1 628.14 USD (327 402 pips)
Perda bruta:
-1 107.32 USD (205 272 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
24 (113.52 USD)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
226.24 USD (7)
Índice de Sharpe:
0.10
Atividade de negociação:
0.90%
Depósito máximo carregado:
0.00%
Último negócio:
14 minutos atrás
Negociações por semana:
25
Tempo médio de espera:
6 minutos
Fator de recuperação:
2.09
Negociações longas:
254 (67.55%)
Negociações curtas:
122 (32.45%)
Fator de lucro:
1.47
Valor esperado:
1.39 USD
Lucro médio:
5.59 USD
Perda média:
-13.03 USD
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
4 (-4.58 USD)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-118.36 USD (2)
Crescimento mensal:
9.94%
Previsão anual:
120.65%
Algotrading:
35%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
0.00 USD
Máximo:
249.54 USD (16.26%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
19.93% (249.54 USD)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
0.15% (1.62 USD)

Distribuição

Símbolo Operações Sell Buy
XAUUSD 375
ETHUSD 1
Símbolo Lucro bruto, USD Loss, USD Lucro, USD
XAUUSD 506
ETHUSD 15
Símbolo Lucro bruto, pips Loss, pips Lucro, pips
XAUUSD 107K
ETHUSD 15K
  • Depósito carregado
  • Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +98.39 USD
Pior negociação: -66 USD
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 7
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 2
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +113.52 USD
Máxima perda consecutiva: -4.58 USD

Epic Spikes – XAUUSD Trading Signal

Epic Spikes is a focused trading signal designed exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD). The strategy aims to capture fast and precise price movements during strong market momentum.

Trading Details

  • Instrument: XAUUSD (Gold) only

  • Timeframe: M1

Risk & Money Management

  • Fixed Stop Loss and Take Profit on every trade, Trailing for TP

  • No martingale, no grid, no hedging

  • Recommended lot size: 0.01 per $100 balance

Trade Frequency

  • Low to medium frequency

  • Trades depend on market volatility and conditions

Recommended Setup

  • Minimum balance: $100

  • Leverage: 1:100 or higher

  • VPS: Recommended for best execution

  • Broker: Low spread, fast execution preferred

Important Notes

  • Trades are executed only during suitable market conditions

  • Results may vary due to spread, slippage, and execution speed

  • Past performance does not guarantee future results

Epic Spikes is suitable for traders who want simple, fast, and disciplined Gold trading with controlled risk.


