Saba Ansar Ul Haq

Epic Spikes Signals

Saba Ansar Ul Haq
0 отзывов
Надежность
16 недель
0 / 0 USD
прирост с 2025 53%
Exness-MT5Real32
1:200
  • Прирост
  • Баланс
  • Средства
  • Просадка
Всего трейдов:
376
Прибыльных трейдов:
291 (77.39%)
Убыточных трейдов:
85 (22.61%)
Лучший трейд:
98.39 USD
Худший трейд:
-65.56 USD
Общая прибыль:
1 628.14 USD (327 402 pips)
Общий убыток:
-1 107.32 USD (205 272 pips)
Макс. серия выигрышей:
24 (113.52 USD)
Макс. прибыль в серии:
226.24 USD (7)
Коэффициент Шарпа:
0.10
Торговая активность:
0.90%
Макс. загрузка депозита:
0.00%
Последний трейд:
36 минут
Трейдов в неделю:
25
Ср. время удержания:
6 минут
Фактор восстановления:
2.09
Длинных трейдов:
254 (67.55%)
Коротких трейдов:
122 (32.45%)
Профит фактор:
1.47
Мат. ожидание:
1.39 USD
Средняя прибыль:
5.59 USD
Средний убыток:
-13.03 USD
Макс. серия проигрышей:
4 (-4.58 USD)
Макс. убыток в серии:
-118.36 USD (2)
Прирост в месяц:
9.94%
Годовой прогноз:
120.65%
Алготрейдинг:
35%
Просадка по балансу:
Абсолютная:
0.00 USD
Максимальная:
249.54 USD (16.26%)
Отноcительная просадка:
По балансу:
19.93% (249.54 USD)
По эквити:
0.15% (1.62 USD)

Распределение

Символ Сделки Sell Buy
XAUUSD 375
ETHUSD 1
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Символ Общая прибыль, USD Убыток, USD Прибыль, USD
XAUUSD 506
ETHUSD 15
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Символ Общая прибыль, pips Убыток, pips Прибыль, pips
XAUUSD 107K
ETHUSD 15K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
Лучший трейд: +98.39 USD
Худший трейд: -66 USD
Макс. серия выигрышей: 7
Макс. серия проигрышей: 2
Макс. прибыль в серии: +113.52 USD
Макс. убыток в серии: -4.58 USD

Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "Exness-MT5Real32" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.

Нет данных

Epic Spikes – XAUUSD Trading Signal

Epic Spikes is a focused trading signal designed exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD). The strategy aims to capture fast and precise price movements during strong market momentum.

Trading Details

  • Instrument: XAUUSD (Gold) only

  • Timeframe: M1

Risk & Money Management

  • Fixed Stop Loss and Take Profit on every trade, Trailing for TP

  • No martingale, no grid, no hedging

  • Recommended lot size: 0.01 per $100 balance

Trade Frequency

  • Low to medium frequency

  • Trades depend on market volatility and conditions

Recommended Setup

  • Minimum balance: $100

  • Leverage: 1:100 or higher

  • VPS: Recommended for best execution

  • Broker: Low spread, fast execution preferred

Important Notes

  • Trades are executed only during suitable market conditions

  • Results may vary due to spread, slippage, and execution speed

  • Past performance does not guarantee future results

Epic Spikes is suitable for traders who want simple, fast, and disciplined Gold trading with controlled risk.


Epic Spikes Signals
53%
0
0
USD
1K
USD
16
35%
376
77%
1%
1.47
1.39
USD
20%
1:200
