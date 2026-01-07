- Прирост
- Баланс
- Средства
- Просадка
Распределение
|Символ
|Сделки
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|375
|ETHUSD
|1
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Символ
|Общая прибыль, USD
|Убыток, USD
|Прибыль, USD
|XAUUSD
|506
|ETHUSD
|15
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Символ
|Общая прибыль, pips
|Убыток, pips
|Прибыль, pips
|XAUUSD
|107K
|ETHUSD
|15K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
- Загрузка депозита
- Просадка
Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "Exness-MT5Real32" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.
Нет данных
Epic Spikes – XAUUSD Trading Signal
Epic Spikes is a focused trading signal designed exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD). The strategy aims to capture fast and precise price movements during strong market momentum.
Trading Details
-
Instrument: XAUUSD (Gold) only
-
Timeframe: M1
Risk & Money Management
-
Fixed Stop Loss and Take Profit on every trade, Trailing for TP
-
No martingale, no grid, no hedging
-
Recommended lot size: 0.01 per $100 balance
Trade Frequency
-
Low to medium frequency
-
Trades depend on market volatility and conditions
Recommended Setup
-
Minimum balance: $100
-
Leverage: 1:100 or higher
-
VPS: Recommended for best execution
-
Broker: Low spread, fast execution preferred
Important Notes
-
Trades are executed only during suitable market conditions
-
Results may vary due to spread, slippage, and execution speed
-
Past performance does not guarantee future results
Epic Spikes is suitable for traders who want simple, fast, and disciplined Gold trading with controlled risk.
