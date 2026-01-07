SignalsSections
Saba Ansar Ul Haq

Epic Spikes Signals

Saba Ansar Ul Haq
0 reviews
Reliability
16 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 53%
Exness-MT5Real32
1:200
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
376
Profit Trades:
291 (77.39%)
Loss Trades:
85 (22.61%)
Best trade:
98.39 USD
Worst trade:
-65.56 USD
Gross Profit:
1 628.14 USD (327 402 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 107.32 USD (205 272 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
24 (113.52 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
226.24 USD (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.10
Trading activity:
0.90%
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
32 minutes ago
Trades per week:
25
Avg holding time:
6 minutes
Recovery Factor:
2.09
Long Trades:
254 (67.55%)
Short Trades:
122 (32.45%)
Profit Factor:
1.47
Expected Payoff:
1.39 USD
Average Profit:
5.59 USD
Average Loss:
-13.03 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-4.58 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-118.36 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
9.94%
Annual Forecast:
120.65%
Algo trading:
35%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
249.54 USD (16.26%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
19.93% (249.54 USD)
By Equity:
0.15% (1.62 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 375
ETHUSD 1
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 506
ETHUSD 15
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 107K
ETHUSD 15K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +98.39 USD
Worst trade: -66 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 7
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +113.52 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -4.58 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real32" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Epic Spikes – XAUUSD Trading Signal

Epic Spikes is a focused trading signal designed exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD). The strategy aims to capture fast and precise price movements during strong market momentum.

Trading Details

  • Instrument: XAUUSD (Gold) only

  • Timeframe: M1

Risk & Money Management

  • Fixed Stop Loss and Take Profit on every trade, Trailing for TP

  • No martingale, no grid, no hedging

  • Recommended lot size: 0.01 per $100 balance

Trade Frequency

  • Low to medium frequency

  • Trades depend on market volatility and conditions

Recommended Setup

  • Minimum balance: $100

  • Leverage: 1:100 or higher

  • VPS: Recommended for best execution

  • Broker: Low spread, fast execution preferred

Important Notes

  • Trades are executed only during suitable market conditions

  • Results may vary due to spread, slippage, and execution speed

  • Past performance does not guarantee future results

Epic Spikes is suitable for traders who want simple, fast, and disciplined Gold trading with controlled risk.


No reviews
