Saba Ansar Ul Haq

Epic Spikes Signals

Saba Ansar Ul Haq
可靠性
16
0 / 0 USD
每月复制 30 USD per 
增长自 2025 53%
Exness-MT5Real32
1:200
  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
376
盈利交易:
291 (77.39%)
亏损交易:
85 (22.61%)
最好交易:
98.39 USD
最差交易:
-65.56 USD
毛利:
1 628.14 USD (327 402 pips)
毛利亏损:
-1 107.32 USD (205 272 pips)
最大连续赢利:
24 (113.52 USD)
最大连续盈利:
226.24 USD (7)
夏普比率:
0.10
交易活动:
0.90%
最大入金加载:
0.00%
最近交易:
13 几分钟前
每周交易:
25
平均持有时间:
6 分钟
采收率:
2.09
长期交易:
254 (67.55%)
短期交易:
122 (32.45%)
利润因子:
1.47
预期回报:
1.39 USD
平均利润:
5.59 USD
平均损失:
-13.03 USD
最大连续失误:
4 (-4.58 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-118.36 USD (2)
每月增长:
9.94%
年度预测:
120.65%
算法交易:
35%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
0.00 USD
最大值:
249.54 USD (16.26%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
19.93% (249.54 USD)
净值:
0.15% (1.62 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
XAUUSD 375
ETHUSD 1
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
XAUUSD 506
ETHUSD 15
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
XAUUSD 107K
ETHUSD 15K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +98.39 USD
最差交易: -66 USD
最大连续赢利: 7
最大连续失误: 2
最大连续盈利: +113.52 USD
最大连续亏损: -4.58 USD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 Exness-MT5Real32 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

无数据

Epic Spikes – XAUUSD Trading Signal

Epic Spikes is a focused trading signal designed exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD). The strategy aims to capture fast and precise price movements during strong market momentum.

Trading Details

  • Instrument: XAUUSD (Gold) only

  • Timeframe: M1

Risk & Money Management

  • Fixed Stop Loss and Take Profit on every trade, Trailing for TP

  • No martingale, no grid, no hedging

  • Recommended lot size: 0.01 per $100 balance

Trade Frequency

  • Low to medium frequency

  • Trades depend on market volatility and conditions

Recommended Setup

  • Minimum balance: $100

  • Leverage: 1:100 or higher

  • VPS: Recommended for best execution

  • Broker: Low spread, fast execution preferred

Important Notes

  • Trades are executed only during suitable market conditions

  • Results may vary due to spread, slippage, and execution speed

  • Past performance does not guarantee future results

Epic Spikes is suitable for traders who want simple, fast, and disciplined Gold trading with controlled risk.


