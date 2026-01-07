SignaleKategorien
Epic Spikes Signals

0 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
16 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
Für 30 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2025 53%
Exness-MT5Real32
1:200
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
376
Gewinntrades:
291 (77.39%)
Verlusttrades:
85 (22.61%)
Bester Trade:
98.39 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-65.56 USD
Bruttoprofit:
1 628.14 USD (327 402 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-1 107.32 USD (205 272 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
24 (113.52 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
226.24 USD (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.10
Trading-Aktivität:
0.90%
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Letzter Trade:
22 Minuten
Trades pro Woche:
25
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
6 Minuten
Erholungsfaktor:
2.09
Long-Positionen:
254 (67.55%)
Short-Positionen:
122 (32.45%)
Profit-Faktor:
1.47
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
1.39 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
5.59 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-13.03 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
4 (-4.58 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-118.36 USD (2)
Wachstum pro Monat :
9.94%
Jahresprognose:
120.65%
Algo-Trading:
35%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
0.00 USD
Maximaler:
249.54 USD (16.26%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
19.93% (249.54 USD)
Kapital:
0.15% (1.62 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
XAUUSD 375
ETHUSD 1
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 506
ETHUSD 15
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 107K
ETHUSD 15K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +98.39 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -66 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 7
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 2
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +113.52 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -4.58 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "Exness-MT5Real32" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

Keine Angabe

Epic Spikes – XAUUSD Trading Signal

Epic Spikes is a focused trading signal designed exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD). The strategy aims to capture fast and precise price movements during strong market momentum.

Trading Details

  • Instrument: XAUUSD (Gold) only

  • Timeframe: M1

Risk & Money Management

  • Fixed Stop Loss and Take Profit on every trade, Trailing for TP

  • No martingale, no grid, no hedging

  • Recommended lot size: 0.01 per $100 balance

Trade Frequency

  • Low to medium frequency

  • Trades depend on market volatility and conditions

Recommended Setup

  • Minimum balance: $100

  • Leverage: 1:100 or higher

  • VPS: Recommended for best execution

  • Broker: Low spread, fast execution preferred

Important Notes

  • Trades are executed only during suitable market conditions

  • Results may vary due to spread, slippage, and execution speed

  • Past performance does not guarantee future results

Epic Spikes is suitable for traders who want simple, fast, and disciplined Gold trading with controlled risk.


Keine Bewertungen
Signal
Preis
Wachstum
Abonnenten
Geldmittel
Kontostand
Wochen
Expert Advisor
Trades
Gewinn
Aktivität
PF
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung
Rückgang
Hebel
Epic Spikes Signals
30 USD pro Monat
53%
0
0
USD
1K
USD
16
35%
376
77%
1%
1.47
1.39
USD
20%
1:200
