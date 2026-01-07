シグナルセクション
Saba Ansar Ul Haq

Epic Spikes Signals

Saba Ansar Ul Haq
レビュー0件
信頼性
16週間
0 / 0 USD
月額  30  USD  per  でコピー
成長(開始日): 2025 53%
Exness-MT5Real32
1:200
  • 成長
  • 残高
  • エクイティ
  • ドローダウン
トレード:
376
利益トレード:
291 (77.39%)
損失トレード:
85 (22.61%)
ベストトレード:
98.39 USD
最悪のトレード:
-65.56 USD
総利益:
1 628.14 USD (327 402 pips)
総損失:
-1 107.32 USD (205 272 pips)
最大連続の勝ち:
24 (113.52 USD)
最大連続利益:
226.24 USD (7)
シャープレシオ:
0.10
取引アクティビティ:
0.90%
最大入金額:
0.00%
最近のトレード:
20 分前
1週間当たりの取引:
25
平均保有時間:
6 分
リカバリーファクター:
2.09
長いトレード:
254 (67.55%)
短いトレード:
122 (32.45%)
プロフィットファクター:
1.47
期待されたペイオフ:
1.39 USD
平均利益:
5.59 USD
平均損失:
-13.03 USD
最大連続の負け:
4 (-4.58 USD)
最大連続損失:
-118.36 USD (2)
月間成長:
9.94%
年間予想:
120.65%
アルゴリズム取引:
35%
残高によるドローダウン:
絶対:
0.00 USD
最大の:
249.54 USD (16.26%)
比較ドローダウン:
残高による:
19.93% (249.54 USD)
エクイティによる:
0.15% (1.62 USD)

配布

シンボル ディール Sell Buy
XAUUSD 375
ETHUSD 1
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
シンボル 総利益, USD Loss, USD 利益, USD
XAUUSD 506
ETHUSD 15
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
シンボル 総利益, pips Loss, pips 利益, pips
XAUUSD 107K
ETHUSD 15K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
  • Deposit load
  • ドローダウン
ベストトレード: +98.39 USD
最悪のトレード: -66 USD
最大連続の勝ち: 7
最大連続の負け: 2
最大連続利益: +113.52 USD
最大連続損失: -4.58 USD

いろいろなブローカーのリアルアカウント上で実行統計に基づいたスリッページの平均は、いくつかの点で指定されています。それはオーダー実行の遅れに依るのと同様に、プロバイダーの"Exness-MT5Real32"からの引用と購読者の引用の違いに依るものです。値がより低いことがコピーの品質がより良いことを意味しています。

データがありません

Epic Spikes – XAUUSD Trading Signal

Epic Spikes is a focused trading signal designed exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD). The strategy aims to capture fast and precise price movements during strong market momentum.

Trading Details

  • Instrument: XAUUSD (Gold) only

  • Timeframe: M1

Risk & Money Management

  • Fixed Stop Loss and Take Profit on every trade, Trailing for TP

  • No martingale, no grid, no hedging

  • Recommended lot size: 0.01 per $100 balance

Trade Frequency

  • Low to medium frequency

  • Trades depend on market volatility and conditions

Recommended Setup

  • Minimum balance: $100

  • Leverage: 1:100 or higher

  • VPS: Recommended for best execution

  • Broker: Low spread, fast execution preferred

Important Notes

  • Trades are executed only during suitable market conditions

  • Results may vary due to spread, slippage, and execution speed

  • Past performance does not guarantee future results

Epic Spikes is suitable for traders who want simple, fast, and disciplined Gold trading with controlled risk.


レビューなし
