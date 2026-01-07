SignauxSections
Saba Ansar Ul Haq

Epic Spikes Signals

0 avis
Fiabilité
15 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 63%
Exness-MT5Real32
1:200
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
373
Bénéfice trades:
290 (77.74%)
Perte trades:
83 (22.25%)
Meilleure transaction:
98.39 USD
Pire transaction:
-65.56 USD
Bénéfice brut:
1 625.44 USD (327 065 pips)
Perte brute:
-1 043.37 USD (197 281 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
24 (113.52 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
226.24 USD (7)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.11
Activité de trading:
0.90%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
0.00%
Dernier trade:
2 il y a des minutes
Trades par semaine:
23
Temps de détention moyen:
6 minutes
Facteur de récupération:
2.33
Longs trades:
254 (68.10%)
Courts trades:
119 (31.90%)
Facteur de profit:
1.56
Rendement attendu:
1.56 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
5.60 USD
Perte moyenne:
-12.57 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
4 (-4.58 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-118.36 USD (2)
Croissance mensuelle:
16.65%
Prévision annuelle:
202.01%
Algo trading:
35%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
249.54 USD (16.26%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
19.93% (249.54 USD)
Par fonds propres:
0.15% (1.62 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
XAUUSD 372
ETHUSD 1
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 567
ETHUSD 15
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 115K
ETHUSD 15K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Exness-MT5Real32" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

Pas de données

Epic Spikes – XAUUSD Trading Signal

Epic Spikes is a focused trading signal designed exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD). The strategy aims to capture fast and precise price movements during strong market momentum.

Trading Details

  • Instrument: XAUUSD (Gold) only

  • Timeframe: M1

Risk & Money Management

  • Fixed Stop Loss and Take Profit on every trade, Trailing for TP

  • No martingale, no grid, no hedging

  • Recommended lot size: 0.01 per $100 balance

Trade Frequency

  • Low to medium frequency

  • Trades depend on market volatility and conditions

Recommended Setup

  • Minimum balance: $100

  • Leverage: 1:100 or higher

  • VPS: Recommended for best execution

  • Broker: Low spread, fast execution preferred

Important Notes

  • Trades are executed only during suitable market conditions

  • Results may vary due to spread, slippage, and execution speed

  • Past performance does not guarantee future results

Epic Spikes is suitable for traders who want simple, fast, and disciplined Gold trading with controlled risk.


Aucun avis
Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
Epic Spikes Signals
30 USD par mois
63%
0
0
USD
1.1K
USD
15
35%
373
77%
1%
1.55
1.56
USD
20%
1:200
Copier

