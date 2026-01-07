SinyallerBölümler
William Simpson

Apex11

William Simpson
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
1 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 79 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2026 14%
BlackBullMarkets-Live
1:200
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
25
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
21 (84.00%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
4 (16.00%)
En iyi işlem:
40.50 USD
En kötü işlem:
-53.30 USD
Brüt kâr:
264.80 USD (2 639 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-125.40 USD (1 101 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
12 (168.30 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
168.30 USD (12)
Sharpe oranı:
0.35
Alım-satım etkinliği:
4.96%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
44.90%
En son işlem:
8 dakika önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
25
Ort. tutma süresi:
5 dakika
Düzelme faktörü:
1.82
Alış işlemleri:
11 (44.00%)
Satış işlemleri:
14 (56.00%)
Kâr faktörü:
2.11
Beklenen getiri:
5.58 USD
Ortalama kâr:
12.61 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-31.35 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
2 (-55.10 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-55.10 USD (2)
Aylık büyüme:
13.81%
Algo alım-satım:
44%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
3.20 USD
Maksimum:
76.70 USD (8.94%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
6.62% (76.70 USD)
Varlığa göre:
12.36% (143.10 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
XAUUSDp 25
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
XAUUSDp 139
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
XAUUSDp 1.5K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +40.50 USD
En kötü işlem: -53 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 12
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 2
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +168.30 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -55.10 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "BlackBullMarkets-Live" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Veri yok

Apex11 Gold Signals

by AlgoVaults

This signal is generated using Apex11, a precision-engineered automated trading system designed specifically for Gold (XAUUSD) on the M1 timeframe.

The focus of this signal is controlled execution, disciplined risk management, and consistency, rather than aggressive overtrading or high-risk behavior. Trades are taken selectively based on predefined rules, with structured stop-loss and trade management logic applied automatically.

This signal is suitable for traders who value risk control, automation, and professional execution on one of the most liquid and volatile instruments in the market.

🔹 Key Characteristics

  • Instrument: Gold (XAUUSD)

  • Timeframe: M1 (1-minute)

  • Trading style: Intraday scalping

  • Risk approach: Risk-first, drawdown-aware

  • Execution: Fully automated

  • No martingale, no grid, no reckless averaging

🔹 Risk Management

  • Percentage-based position sizing

  • Optional daily drawdown protection

  • Controlled trade frequency

  • Designed to avoid overexposure during unfavorable conditions

⚠ Important Notes

  • Trading involves risk and losses are possible

  • This signal does not guarantee profits

  • Results may vary depending on broker conditions, spreads, and execution quality

  • A low-spread Gold broker and VPS are recommended

🔹 Who This Signal Is For

  • Traders seeking structured, automated Gold exposure

  • Traders who prioritize risk control over hype

  • Traders who prefer disciplined execution rather than manual decision-making


İnceleme yok
2026.01.07 15:53
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.07 13:50
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.07 07:44
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.07 07:44
Low trading activity - only 6 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.07 07:44
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.07 07:44
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Sinyal
Fiyat
Büyüme
Aboneler
Fonlar
Bakiye
Haftalar
Uzman Danışmanlar
İşlemler
Kazanç yüzdesi
Etkinlik
PF
Beklenen getiri
Düşüş
Kaldıraç
Apex11
Ayda 79 USD
14%
0
0
USD
1.1K
USD
1
44%
25
84%
5%
2.11
5.58
USD
12%
1:200
