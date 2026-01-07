СигналыРазделы
William Simpson

Apex11

William Simpson
0 отзывов
1 неделя
0 / 0 USD
Копировать за 79 USD в месяц
прирост с 2026 -1%
BlackBullMarkets-Live
1:200
  • Прирост
  • Баланс
  • Средства
  • Просадка
Всего трейдов:
30
Прибыльных трейдов:
25 (83.33%)
Убыточных трейдов:
5 (16.67%)
Лучший трейд:
40.50 USD
Худший трейд:
-219.80 USD
Общая прибыль:
337.50 USD (3 366 pips)
Общий убыток:
-348.20 USD (3 298 pips)
Макс. серия выигрышей:
12 (168.30 USD)
Макс. прибыль в серии:
168.30 USD (12)
Коэффициент Шарпа:
0.04
Торговая активность:
4.96%
Макс. загрузка депозита:
44.90%
Последний трейд:
1 час
Трейдов в неделю:
30
Ср. время удержания:
5 минут
Фактор восстановления:
-0.05
Длинных трейдов:
12 (40.00%)
Коротких трейдов:
18 (60.00%)
Профит фактор:
0.97
Мат. ожидание:
-0.36 USD
Средняя прибыль:
13.50 USD
Средний убыток:
-69.64 USD
Макс. серия проигрышей:
2 (-55.10 USD)
Макс. убыток в серии:
-219.80 USD (1)
Прирост в месяц:
-1.18%
Алготрейдинг:
36%
Просадка по балансу:
Абсолютная:
50.90 USD
Максимальная:
221.00 USD (25.40%)
Отноcительная просадка:
По балансу:
18.84% (220.40 USD)
По эквити:
17.65% (206.40 USD)

Распределение

Символ Сделки Sell Buy
XAUUSDp 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Символ Общая прибыль, USD Убыток, USD Прибыль, USD
XAUUSDp -11
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Символ Общая прибыль, pips Убыток, pips Прибыль, pips
XAUUSDp 68
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
  • Загрузка депозита
  • Просадка
Лучший трейд: +40.50 USD
Худший трейд: -220 USD
Макс. серия выигрышей: 12
Макс. серия проигрышей: 1
Макс. прибыль в серии: +168.30 USD
Макс. убыток в серии: -55.10 USD

Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "BlackBullMarkets-Live" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.

Нет данных

Apex11 Gold Signals

by AlgoVaults

This signal is generated using Apex11, a precision-engineered automated trading system designed specifically for Gold (XAUUSD) on the M1 timeframe.

The focus of this signal is controlled execution, disciplined risk management, and consistency, rather than aggressive overtrading or high-risk behavior. Trades are taken selectively based on predefined rules, with structured stop-loss and trade management logic applied automatically.

This signal is suitable for traders who value risk control, automation, and professional execution on one of the most liquid and volatile instruments in the market.

🔹 Key Characteristics

  • Instrument: Gold (XAUUSD)

  • Timeframe: M1 (1-minute)

  • Trading style: Intraday scalping

  • Risk approach: Risk-first, drawdown-aware

  • Execution: Fully automated

  • No martingale, no grid, no reckless averaging

🔹 Risk Management

  • Percentage-based position sizing

  • Optional daily drawdown protection

  • Controlled trade frequency

  • Designed to avoid overexposure during unfavorable conditions

⚠ Important Notes

  • Trading involves risk and losses are possible

  • This signal does not guarantee profits

  • Results may vary depending on broker conditions, spreads, and execution quality

  • A low-spread Gold broker and VPS are recommended

🔹 Who This Signal Is For

  • Traders seeking structured, automated Gold exposure

  • Traders who prioritize risk control over hype

  • Traders who prefer disciplined execution rather than manual decision-making


Нет отзывов
2026.01.08 16:23
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.01.07 15:53
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.07 13:50
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.07 07:44
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.07 07:44
Low trading activity - only 6 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.07 07:44
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.07 07:44
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
