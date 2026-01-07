信号部分
  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
30
盈利交易:
25 (83.33%)
亏损交易:
5 (16.67%)
最好交易:
40.50 USD
最差交易:
-219.80 USD
毛利:
337.50 USD (3 366 pips)
毛利亏损:
-348.20 USD (3 298 pips)
最大连续赢利:
12 (168.30 USD)
最大连续盈利:
168.30 USD (12)
夏普比率:
0.04
交易活动:
4.96%
最大入金加载:
44.90%
最近交易:
6 几分钟前
每周交易:
30
平均持有时间:
5 分钟
采收率:
-0.05
长期交易:
12 (40.00%)
短期交易:
18 (60.00%)
利润因子:
0.97
预期回报:
-0.36 USD
平均利润:
13.50 USD
平均损失:
-69.64 USD
最大连续失误:
2 (-55.10 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-219.80 USD (1)
每月增长:
-1.18%
算法交易:
36%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
50.90 USD
最大值:
221.00 USD (25.40%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
18.84% (220.40 USD)
净值:
17.65% (206.40 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
XAUUSDp 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
XAUUSDp -11
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
XAUUSDp 68
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +40.50 USD
最差交易: -220 USD
最大连续赢利: 12
最大连续失误: 1
最大连续盈利: +168.30 USD
最大连续亏损: -55.10 USD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 BlackBullMarkets-Live 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

Apex11 Gold Signals

by AlgoVaults

This signal is generated using Apex11, a precision-engineered automated trading system designed specifically for Gold (XAUUSD) on the M1 timeframe.

The focus of this signal is controlled execution, disciplined risk management, and consistency, rather than aggressive overtrading or high-risk behavior. Trades are taken selectively based on predefined rules, with structured stop-loss and trade management logic applied automatically.

This signal is suitable for traders who value risk control, automation, and professional execution on one of the most liquid and volatile instruments in the market.

🔹 Key Characteristics

  • Instrument: Gold (XAUUSD)

  • Timeframe: M1 (1-minute)

  • Trading style: Intraday scalping

  • Risk approach: Risk-first, drawdown-aware

  • Execution: Fully automated

  • No martingale, no grid, no reckless averaging

🔹 Risk Management

  • Percentage-based position sizing

  • Optional daily drawdown protection

  • Controlled trade frequency

  • Designed to avoid overexposure during unfavorable conditions

⚠ Important Notes

  • Trading involves risk and losses are possible

  • This signal does not guarantee profits

  • Results may vary depending on broker conditions, spreads, and execution quality

  • A low-spread Gold broker and VPS are recommended

🔹 Who This Signal Is For

  • Traders seeking structured, automated Gold exposure

  • Traders who prioritize risk control over hype

  • Traders who prefer disciplined execution rather than manual decision-making


没有评论
2026.01.07 15:53
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.07 13:50
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.07 07:44
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.07 07:44
Low trading activity - only 6 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.07 07:44
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.07 07:44
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
