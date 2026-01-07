- Crescimento
- Saldo
- Capital líquido
- Rebaixamento
Distribuição
|Símbolo
|Operações
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSDp
|30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|Símbolo
|Lucro bruto, USD
|Loss, USD
|Lucro, USD
|XAUUSDp
|-11
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|Símbolo
|Lucro bruto, pips
|Loss, pips
|Lucro, pips
|XAUUSDp
|68
|
2K 4K 6K
|
2K 4K 6K
|
2K 4K 6K
- Depósito carregado
- Rebaixamento
A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "BlackBullMarkets-Live" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.
Sem dados
Apex11 Gold Signals
by AlgoVaults
This signal is generated using Apex11, a precision-engineered automated trading system designed specifically for Gold (XAUUSD) on the M1 timeframe.
The focus of this signal is controlled execution, disciplined risk management, and consistency, rather than aggressive overtrading or high-risk behavior. Trades are taken selectively based on predefined rules, with structured stop-loss and trade management logic applied automatically.
This signal is suitable for traders who value risk control, automation, and professional execution on one of the most liquid and volatile instruments in the market.
🔹 Key Characteristics
-
Instrument: Gold (XAUUSD)
-
Timeframe: M1 (1-minute)
-
Trading style: Intraday scalping
-
Risk approach: Risk-first, drawdown-aware
-
Execution: Fully automated
-
No martingale, no grid, no reckless averaging
🔹 Risk Management
-
Percentage-based position sizing
-
Optional daily drawdown protection
-
Controlled trade frequency
-
Designed to avoid overexposure during unfavorable conditions
⚠ Important Notes
-
Trading involves risk and losses are possible
-
This signal does not guarantee profits
-
Results may vary depending on broker conditions, spreads, and execution quality
-
A low-spread Gold broker and VPS are recommended
🔹 Who This Signal Is For
-
Traders seeking structured, automated Gold exposure
-
Traders who prioritize risk control over hype
-
Traders who prefer disciplined execution rather than manual decision-making
USD
USD
USD