William Simpson

Apex11

William Simpson
0 comentários
Confiabilidade
1 semana
0 / 0 USD
crescimento desde 2026 -1%
BlackBullMarkets-Live
1:200
  • Crescimento
  • Saldo
  • Capital líquido
  • Rebaixamento
Negociações:
30
Negociações com lucro:
25 (83.33%)
Negociações com perda:
5 (16.67%)
Melhor negociação:
40.50 USD
Pior negociação:
-219.80 USD
Lucro bruto:
337.50 USD (3 366 pips)
Perda bruta:
-348.20 USD (3 298 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
12 (168.30 USD)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
168.30 USD (12)
Índice de Sharpe:
0.04
Atividade de negociação:
4.96%
Depósito máximo carregado:
44.90%
Último negócio:
11 minutos atrás
Negociações por semana:
30
Tempo médio de espera:
5 minutos
Fator de recuperação:
-0.05
Negociações longas:
12 (40.00%)
Negociações curtas:
18 (60.00%)
Fator de lucro:
0.97
Valor esperado:
-0.36 USD
Lucro médio:
13.50 USD
Perda média:
-69.64 USD
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
2 (-55.10 USD)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-219.80 USD (1)
Crescimento mensal:
-1.18%
Algotrading:
36%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
50.90 USD
Máximo:
221.00 USD (25.40%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
18.84% (220.40 USD)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
17.65% (206.40 USD)

Distribuição

Símbolo Operações Sell Buy
XAUUSDp 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Símbolo Lucro bruto, USD Loss, USD Lucro, USD
XAUUSDp -11
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Símbolo Lucro bruto, pips Loss, pips Lucro, pips
XAUUSDp 68
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
  • Depósito carregado
  • Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +40.50 USD
Pior negociação: -220 USD
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 12
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 1
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +168.30 USD
Máxima perda consecutiva: -55.10 USD

A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "BlackBullMarkets-Live" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.

Sem dados

Apex11 Gold Signals

by AlgoVaults

This signal is generated using Apex11, a precision-engineered automated trading system designed specifically for Gold (XAUUSD) on the M1 timeframe.

The focus of this signal is controlled execution, disciplined risk management, and consistency, rather than aggressive overtrading or high-risk behavior. Trades are taken selectively based on predefined rules, with structured stop-loss and trade management logic applied automatically.

This signal is suitable for traders who value risk control, automation, and professional execution on one of the most liquid and volatile instruments in the market.

🔹 Key Characteristics

  • Instrument: Gold (XAUUSD)

  • Timeframe: M1 (1-minute)

  • Trading style: Intraday scalping

  • Risk approach: Risk-first, drawdown-aware

  • Execution: Fully automated

  • No martingale, no grid, no reckless averaging

🔹 Risk Management

  • Percentage-based position sizing

  • Optional daily drawdown protection

  • Controlled trade frequency

  • Designed to avoid overexposure during unfavorable conditions

⚠ Important Notes

  • Trading involves risk and losses are possible

  • This signal does not guarantee profits

  • Results may vary depending on broker conditions, spreads, and execution quality

  • A low-spread Gold broker and VPS are recommended

🔹 Who This Signal Is For

  • Traders seeking structured, automated Gold exposure

  • Traders who prioritize risk control over hype

  • Traders who prefer disciplined execution rather than manual decision-making


Sem comentários
2026.01.07 15:53
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.07 13:50
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.07 07:44
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.07 07:44
Low trading activity - only 6 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.07 07:44
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.07 07:44
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
