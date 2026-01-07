- 자본
|심볼
|딜
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSDp
|120
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|심볼
|총 수익, USD
|손실, USD
|수익, USD
|XAUUSDp
|150
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|심볼
|총 수익, pips
|손실, pips
|수익, pips
|XAUUSDp
|3K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "BlackBullMarkets-Live"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.
Apex11 Gold Signals
by AlgoVaults
This signal is generated using Apex11, a precision-engineered automated trading system designed specifically for Gold (XAUUSD) on the M1 timeframe.
The focus of this signal is controlled execution, disciplined risk management, and consistency, rather than aggressive overtrading or high-risk behavior. Trades are taken selectively based on predefined rules, with structured stop-loss and trade management logic applied automatically.
This signal is suitable for traders who value risk control, automation, and professional execution on one of the most liquid and volatile instruments in the market.
🔹 Key Characteristics
-
Instrument: Gold (XAUUSD)
-
Timeframe: M1 (1-minute)
-
Trading style: Intraday scalping
-
Risk approach: Risk-first, drawdown-aware
-
Execution: Fully automated
-
No martingale, no grid, no reckless averaging
🔹 Risk Management
-
Percentage-based position sizing
-
Optional daily drawdown protection
-
Controlled trade frequency
-
Designed to avoid overexposure during unfavorable conditions
⚠ Important Notes
-
Trading involves risk and losses are possible
-
This signal does not guarantee profits
-
Results may vary depending on broker conditions, spreads, and execution quality
-
A low-spread Gold broker and VPS are recommended
🔹 Who This Signal Is For
-
Traders seeking structured, automated Gold exposure
-
Traders who prioritize risk control over hype
-
Traders who prefer disciplined execution rather than manual decision-making
