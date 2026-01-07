시그널섹션
시그널 / MetaTrader 5 / Apex11
William Simpson

Apex11

William Simpson
0 리뷰
안정성
1
0 / 0 USD
월별 79 USD  복사
다음 이후의 성장 2026 15%
BlackBullMarkets-Live
1:200
실시간으로 거래를 보시려면 로그인 또는 등록으로 하십시오
  • 성장
  • 잔고
  • 자본
  • 축소
트레이드:
120
이익 거래:
97 (80.83%)
손실 거래:
23 (19.17%)
최고의 거래:
42.40 USD
최악의 거래:
-219.80 USD
총 수익:
765.22 USD (13 424 pips)
총 손실:
-615.77 USD (10 457 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
12 (168.30 USD)
연속 최대 이익:
168.30 USD (12)
샤프 비율:
0.09
거래 활동:
12.04%
최대 입금량:
63.12%
최근 거래:
2 분 전
주별 거래 수:
121
평균 유지 시간:
7 분
회복 요인:
0.68
롱(주식매수):
57 (47.50%)
숏(주식차입매도):
63 (52.50%)
수익 요인:
1.24
기대수익:
1.25 USD
평균 이익:
7.89 USD
평균 손실:
-26.77 USD
연속 최대 손실:
2 (-55.10 USD)
연속 최대 손실:
-219.80 USD (1)
월별 성장률:
14.85%
Algo 트레이딩:
38%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
50.90 USD
최대한의:
221.00 USD (25.40%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
18.84% (220.40 USD)
자본금별:
37.33% (431.95 USD)

배포

심볼 Sell Buy
XAUUSDp 120
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
심볼 총 수익, USD 손실, USD 수익, USD
XAUUSDp 150
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
심볼 총 수익, pips 손실, pips 수익, pips
XAUUSDp 3K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • 입금량
  • 축소
최고의 거래: +42.40 USD
최악의 거래: -220 USD
연속 최대 이익: 12
연속 최대 손실: 1
연속 최대 이익: +168.30 USD
연속 최대 손실: -55.10 USD

리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "BlackBullMarkets-Live"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.

데이터 없음

Apex11 Gold Signals

by AlgoVaults

This signal is generated using Apex11, a precision-engineered automated trading system designed specifically for Gold (XAUUSD) on the M1 timeframe.

The focus of this signal is controlled execution, disciplined risk management, and consistency, rather than aggressive overtrading or high-risk behavior. Trades are taken selectively based on predefined rules, with structured stop-loss and trade management logic applied automatically.

This signal is suitable for traders who value risk control, automation, and professional execution on one of the most liquid and volatile instruments in the market.

🔹 Key Characteristics

  • Instrument: Gold (XAUUSD)

  • Timeframe: M1 (1-minute)

  • Trading style: Intraday scalping

  • Risk approach: Risk-first, drawdown-aware

  • Execution: Fully automated

  • No martingale, no grid, no reckless averaging

🔹 Risk Management

  • Percentage-based position sizing

  • Optional daily drawdown protection

  • Controlled trade frequency

  • Designed to avoid overexposure during unfavorable conditions

⚠ Important Notes

  • Trading involves risk and losses are possible

  • This signal does not guarantee profits

  • Results may vary depending on broker conditions, spreads, and execution quality

  • A low-spread Gold broker and VPS are recommended

🔹 Who This Signal Is For

  • Traders seeking structured, automated Gold exposure

  • Traders who prioritize risk control over hype

  • Traders who prefer disciplined execution rather than manual decision-making


리뷰 없음
2026.01.12 04:19
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.12 03:17
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.12 02:17
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.12 01:17
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.08 23:27
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.01.08 23:27
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.08 16:23
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.01.07 15:53
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.07 13:50
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.07 07:44
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.07 07:44
Low trading activity - only 6 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.07 07:44
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.07 07:44
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
실시간으로 거래를 보시려면 로그인 또는 등록으로 하십시오
시그널
가격
성장
구독자
자금
잔고
Expert Advisor
트레이드
이익 %
활동
PF
기대수익
축소
레버리지
Apex11
월별 79 USD
15%
0
0
USD
1.1K
USD
1
38%
120
80%
12%
1.24
1.25
USD
37%
1:200
복제

MetaTrader에서 거래 복제는 어떻게 수행됩니까? 튜토리얼 영상 시청

시그널에 구독하면 공급업자의 1개월 이내 거래를 복제할 수 있습니다. 구독이 작동하려면 MetaTrader 5 트레이딩 터미널을 사용해야 합니다.

플랫폼을 아직 설치하지 않은 경우, 여기에서 다운로드하실 수 있습니다.