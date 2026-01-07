SeñalesSecciones
Señales / MetaTrader 5 / Apex11
William Simpson

Apex11

William Simpson
0 comentarios
1 semana
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 79 USD al mes
incremento desde 2026 -1%
BlackBullMarkets-Live
1:200
Autorícese o regístrese para ver la estadística detallada
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
30
Transacciones Rentables:
25 (83.33%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
5 (16.67%)
Mejor transacción:
40.50 USD
Peor transacción:
-219.80 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
337.50 USD (3 366 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-348.20 USD (3 298 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
12 (168.30 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
168.30 USD (12)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.04
Actividad comercial:
4.96%
Carga máxima del depósito:
44.90%
Último trade:
2 horas
Trades a la semana:
30
Tiempo medio de espera:
5 minutos
Factor de Recuperación:
-0.05
Transacciones Largas:
12 (40.00%)
Transacciones Cortas:
18 (60.00%)
Factor de Beneficio:
0.97
Beneficio Esperado:
-0.36 USD
Beneficio medio:
13.50 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-69.64 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
2 (-55.10 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-219.80 USD (1)
Crecimiento al mes:
-1.18%
Trading algorítmico:
36%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
50.90 USD
Máxima:
221.00 USD (25.40%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
18.84% (220.40 USD)
De fondos:
17.65% (206.40 USD)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
XAUUSDp 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
XAUUSDp -11
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
XAUUSDp 68
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +40.50 USD
Peor transacción: -220 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 12
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 1
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +168.30 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -55.10 USD

El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "BlackBullMarkets-Live" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

No hay datos

Apex11 Gold Signals

by AlgoVaults

This signal is generated using Apex11, a precision-engineered automated trading system designed specifically for Gold (XAUUSD) on the M1 timeframe.

The focus of this signal is controlled execution, disciplined risk management, and consistency, rather than aggressive overtrading or high-risk behavior. Trades are taken selectively based on predefined rules, with structured stop-loss and trade management logic applied automatically.

This signal is suitable for traders who value risk control, automation, and professional execution on one of the most liquid and volatile instruments in the market.

🔹 Key Characteristics

  • Instrument: Gold (XAUUSD)

  • Timeframe: M1 (1-minute)

  • Trading style: Intraday scalping

  • Risk approach: Risk-first, drawdown-aware

  • Execution: Fully automated

  • No martingale, no grid, no reckless averaging

🔹 Risk Management

  • Percentage-based position sizing

  • Optional daily drawdown protection

  • Controlled trade frequency

  • Designed to avoid overexposure during unfavorable conditions

⚠ Important Notes

  • Trading involves risk and losses are possible

  • This signal does not guarantee profits

  • Results may vary depending on broker conditions, spreads, and execution quality

  • A low-spread Gold broker and VPS are recommended

🔹 Who This Signal Is For

  • Traders seeking structured, automated Gold exposure

  • Traders who prioritize risk control over hype

  • Traders who prefer disciplined execution rather than manual decision-making


No hay comentarios
2026.01.08 16:23
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.01.07 15:53
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.07 13:50
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.07 07:44
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.07 07:44
Low trading activity - only 6 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.07 07:44
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.07 07:44
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Autorícese o regístrese para ver la estadística detallada
Señal
Precio
Incremento
Suscriptores
Fondos
Balance
Semanas
Robots comerciales
Trades
Rentables
Actividad
PF
Beneficio Esperado
Reducción
Apalancamiento
Apex11
79 USD al mes
-1%
0
0
USD
989
USD
1
36%
30
83%
5%
0.96
-0.36
USD
19%
1:200
Copiar

¿Cómo se realiza el copiado de las transacciones en MetaTrader? Mire el vídeo tutorial

La suscripción a la señal le da derecho a copiar las transacciones del proveedor durante 1 mes. Para que la suscripción tenga efecto, hay que utilizar el terminal MetaTrader 5.

Si no tiene la plataforma instalada, puede descargarla aquí.