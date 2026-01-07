SignalsSections
William Simpson

Apex11

William Simpson
0 reviews
1 week
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 79 USD per month
growth since 2026 -1%
BlackBullMarkets-Live
1:200
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
30
Profit Trades:
25 (83.33%)
Loss Trades:
5 (16.67%)
Best trade:
40.50 USD
Worst trade:
-219.80 USD
Gross Profit:
337.50 USD (3 366 pips)
Gross Loss:
-348.20 USD (3 298 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
12 (168.30 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
168.30 USD (12)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.04
Trading activity:
4.96%
Max deposit load:
44.90%
Latest trade:
1 hour ago
Trades per week:
30
Avg holding time:
5 minutes
Recovery Factor:
-0.05
Long Trades:
12 (40.00%)
Short Trades:
18 (60.00%)
Profit Factor:
0.97
Expected Payoff:
-0.36 USD
Average Profit:
13.50 USD
Average Loss:
-69.64 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-55.10 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-219.80 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
-1.18%
Algo trading:
36%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
50.90 USD
Maximal:
221.00 USD (25.40%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
18.84% (220.40 USD)
By Equity:
17.65% (206.40 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSDp 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSDp -11
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSDp 68
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +40.50 USD
Worst trade: -220 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 12
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +168.30 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -55.10 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "BlackBullMarkets-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Apex11 Gold Signals

by AlgoVaults

This signal is generated using Apex11, a precision-engineered automated trading system designed specifically for Gold (XAUUSD) on the M1 timeframe.

The focus of this signal is controlled execution, disciplined risk management, and consistency, rather than aggressive overtrading or high-risk behavior. Trades are taken selectively based on predefined rules, with structured stop-loss and trade management logic applied automatically.

This signal is suitable for traders who value risk control, automation, and professional execution on one of the most liquid and volatile instruments in the market.

🔹 Key Characteristics

  • Instrument: Gold (XAUUSD)

  • Timeframe: M1 (1-minute)

  • Trading style: Intraday scalping

  • Risk approach: Risk-first, drawdown-aware

  • Execution: Fully automated

  • No martingale, no grid, no reckless averaging

🔹 Risk Management

  • Percentage-based position sizing

  • Optional daily drawdown protection

  • Controlled trade frequency

  • Designed to avoid overexposure during unfavorable conditions

⚠ Important Notes

  • Trading involves risk and losses are possible

  • This signal does not guarantee profits

  • Results may vary depending on broker conditions, spreads, and execution quality

  • A low-spread Gold broker and VPS are recommended

🔹 Who This Signal Is For

  • Traders seeking structured, automated Gold exposure

  • Traders who prioritize risk control over hype

  • Traders who prefer disciplined execution rather than manual decision-making


No reviews
2026.01.08 16:23
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.01.07 15:53
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.07 13:50
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.07 07:44
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.07 07:44
Low trading activity - only 6 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.07 07:44
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.07 07:44
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
