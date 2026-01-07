SegnaliSezioni
William Simpson

Apex11

William Simpson
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
1 settimana
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 79 USD al mese
crescita dal 2026 14%
BlackBullMarkets-Live
1:200
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
25
Profit Trade:
21 (84.00%)
Loss Trade:
4 (16.00%)
Best Trade:
40.50 USD
Worst Trade:
-53.30 USD
Profitto lordo:
264.80 USD (2 639 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-125.40 USD (1 101 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
12 (168.30 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
168.30 USD (12)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.35
Attività di trading:
4.96%
Massimo carico di deposito:
44.90%
Ultimo trade:
7 minuti fa
Trade a settimana:
25
Tempo di attesa medio:
5 minuti
Fattore di recupero:
1.82
Long Trade:
11 (44.00%)
Short Trade:
14 (56.00%)
Fattore di profitto:
2.11
Profitto previsto:
5.58 USD
Profitto medio:
12.61 USD
Perdita media:
-31.35 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
2 (-55.10 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-55.10 USD (2)
Crescita mensile:
13.81%
Algo trading:
44%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
3.20 USD
Massimale:
76.70 USD (8.94%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
6.62% (76.70 USD)
Per equità:
12.36% (143.10 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSDp 25
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSDp 139
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSDp 1.5K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +40.50 USD
Worst Trade: -53 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 12
Massime perdite consecutive: 2
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +168.30 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -55.10 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "BlackBullMarkets-Live" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Nessun dato

Apex11 Gold Signals

by AlgoVaults

This signal is generated using Apex11, a precision-engineered automated trading system designed specifically for Gold (XAUUSD) on the M1 timeframe.

The focus of this signal is controlled execution, disciplined risk management, and consistency, rather than aggressive overtrading or high-risk behavior. Trades are taken selectively based on predefined rules, with structured stop-loss and trade management logic applied automatically.

This signal is suitable for traders who value risk control, automation, and professional execution on one of the most liquid and volatile instruments in the market.

🔹 Key Characteristics

  • Instrument: Gold (XAUUSD)

  • Timeframe: M1 (1-minute)

  • Trading style: Intraday scalping

  • Risk approach: Risk-first, drawdown-aware

  • Execution: Fully automated

  • No martingale, no grid, no reckless averaging

🔹 Risk Management

  • Percentage-based position sizing

  • Optional daily drawdown protection

  • Controlled trade frequency

  • Designed to avoid overexposure during unfavorable conditions

⚠ Important Notes

  • Trading involves risk and losses are possible

  • This signal does not guarantee profits

  • Results may vary depending on broker conditions, spreads, and execution quality

  • A low-spread Gold broker and VPS are recommended

🔹 Who This Signal Is For

  • Traders seeking structured, automated Gold exposure

  • Traders who prioritize risk control over hype

  • Traders who prefer disciplined execution rather than manual decision-making


Non ci sono recensioni
2026.01.07 15:53
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.07 13:50
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.07 07:44
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.07 07:44
Low trading activity - only 6 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.07 07:44
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.07 07:44
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
Apex11
79USD al mese
14%
0
0
USD
1.1K
USD
1
44%
25
84%
5%
2.11
5.58
USD
12%
1:200
Copia

