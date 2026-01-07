シグナルセクション
Apex11

William Simpson
レビュー0件
信頼性
1週間
0 / 0 USD
月額  79  USD  per  でコピー
成長(開始日): 2026 -1%
BlackBullMarkets-Live
1:200
  • 成長
  • 残高
  • エクイティ
  • ドローダウン
トレード:
30
利益トレード:
25 (83.33%)
損失トレード:
5 (16.67%)
ベストトレード:
40.50 USD
最悪のトレード:
-219.80 USD
総利益:
337.50 USD (3 366 pips)
総損失:
-348.20 USD (3 298 pips)
最大連続の勝ち:
12 (168.30 USD)
最大連続利益:
168.30 USD (12)
シャープレシオ:
0.04
取引アクティビティ:
4.96%
最大入金額:
44.90%
最近のトレード:
19 分前
1週間当たりの取引:
30
平均保有時間:
5 分
リカバリーファクター:
-0.05
長いトレード:
12 (40.00%)
短いトレード:
18 (60.00%)
プロフィットファクター:
0.97
期待されたペイオフ:
-0.36 USD
平均利益:
13.50 USD
平均損失:
-69.64 USD
最大連続の負け:
2 (-55.10 USD)
最大連続損失:
-219.80 USD (1)
月間成長:
-1.18%
アルゴリズム取引:
36%
残高によるドローダウン:
絶対:
50.90 USD
最大の:
221.00 USD (25.40%)
比較ドローダウン:
残高による:
18.84% (220.40 USD)
エクイティによる:
17.65% (206.40 USD)

配布

シンボル ディール Sell Buy
XAUUSDp 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
シンボル 総利益, USD Loss, USD 利益, USD
XAUUSDp -11
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
シンボル 総利益, pips Loss, pips 利益, pips
XAUUSDp 68
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
  • Deposit load
  • ドローダウン
ベストトレード: +40.50 USD
最悪のトレード: -220 USD
最大連続の勝ち: 12
最大連続の負け: 1
最大連続利益: +168.30 USD
最大連続損失: -55.10 USD

いろいろなブローカーのリアルアカウント上で実行統計に基づいたスリッページの平均は、いくつかの点で指定されています。それはオーダー実行の遅れに依るのと同様に、プロバイダーの"BlackBullMarkets-Live"からの引用と購読者の引用の違いに依るものです。値がより低いことがコピーの品質がより良いことを意味しています。

データがありません

Apex11 Gold Signals

by AlgoVaults

This signal is generated using Apex11, a precision-engineered automated trading system designed specifically for Gold (XAUUSD) on the M1 timeframe.

The focus of this signal is controlled execution, disciplined risk management, and consistency, rather than aggressive overtrading or high-risk behavior. Trades are taken selectively based on predefined rules, with structured stop-loss and trade management logic applied automatically.

This signal is suitable for traders who value risk control, automation, and professional execution on one of the most liquid and volatile instruments in the market.

🔹 Key Characteristics

  • Instrument: Gold (XAUUSD)

  • Timeframe: M1 (1-minute)

  • Trading style: Intraday scalping

  • Risk approach: Risk-first, drawdown-aware

  • Execution: Fully automated

  • No martingale, no grid, no reckless averaging

🔹 Risk Management

  • Percentage-based position sizing

  • Optional daily drawdown protection

  • Controlled trade frequency

  • Designed to avoid overexposure during unfavorable conditions

⚠ Important Notes

  • Trading involves risk and losses are possible

  • This signal does not guarantee profits

  • Results may vary depending on broker conditions, spreads, and execution quality

  • A low-spread Gold broker and VPS are recommended

🔹 Who This Signal Is For

  • Traders seeking structured, automated Gold exposure

  • Traders who prioritize risk control over hype

  • Traders who prefer disciplined execution rather than manual decision-making


レビューなし
2026.01.07 15:53
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.07 13:50
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.07 07:44
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.07 07:44
Low trading activity - only 6 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.07 07:44
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.07 07:44
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
