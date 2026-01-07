SignaleKategorien
William Simpson

Apex11

William Simpson
0 Bewertungen
1 Woche
0 / 0 USD
Für 79 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2026 -1%
BlackBullMarkets-Live
1:200
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
30
Gewinntrades:
25 (83.33%)
Verlusttrades:
5 (16.67%)
Bester Trade:
40.50 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-219.80 USD
Bruttoprofit:
337.50 USD (3 366 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-348.20 USD (3 298 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
12 (168.30 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
168.30 USD (12)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.04
Trading-Aktivität:
4.96%
Max deposit load:
44.90%
Letzter Trade:
25 Minuten
Trades pro Woche:
30
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
5 Minuten
Erholungsfaktor:
-0.05
Long-Positionen:
12 (40.00%)
Short-Positionen:
18 (60.00%)
Profit-Faktor:
0.97
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
-0.36 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
13.50 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-69.64 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
2 (-55.10 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-219.80 USD (1)
Wachstum pro Monat :
-1.18%
Algo-Trading:
36%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
50.90 USD
Maximaler:
221.00 USD (25.40%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
18.84% (220.40 USD)
Kapital:
17.65% (206.40 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
XAUUSDp 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSDp -11
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSDp 68
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "BlackBullMarkets-Live" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

Keine Angabe

Apex11 Gold Signals

by AlgoVaults

This signal is generated using Apex11, a precision-engineered automated trading system designed specifically for Gold (XAUUSD) on the M1 timeframe.

The focus of this signal is controlled execution, disciplined risk management, and consistency, rather than aggressive overtrading or high-risk behavior. Trades are taken selectively based on predefined rules, with structured stop-loss and trade management logic applied automatically.

This signal is suitable for traders who value risk control, automation, and professional execution on one of the most liquid and volatile instruments in the market.

🔹 Key Characteristics

  • Instrument: Gold (XAUUSD)

  • Timeframe: M1 (1-minute)

  • Trading style: Intraday scalping

  • Risk approach: Risk-first, drawdown-aware

  • Execution: Fully automated

  • No martingale, no grid, no reckless averaging

🔹 Risk Management

  • Percentage-based position sizing

  • Optional daily drawdown protection

  • Controlled trade frequency

  • Designed to avoid overexposure during unfavorable conditions

⚠ Important Notes

  • Trading involves risk and losses are possible

  • This signal does not guarantee profits

  • Results may vary depending on broker conditions, spreads, and execution quality

  • A low-spread Gold broker and VPS are recommended

🔹 Who This Signal Is For

  • Traders seeking structured, automated Gold exposure

  • Traders who prioritize risk control over hype

  • Traders who prefer disciplined execution rather than manual decision-making


2026.01.08 16:23
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.01.07 15:53
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.07 13:50
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.07 07:44
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.07 07:44
Low trading activity - only 6 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.07 07:44
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.07 07:44
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
