William Simpson

Apex11

William Simpson
0 avis
Fiabilité
1 semaine
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 79 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2026 14%
BlackBullMarkets-Live
1:200
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
25
Bénéfice trades:
21 (84.00%)
Perte trades:
4 (16.00%)
Meilleure transaction:
40.50 USD
Pire transaction:
-53.30 USD
Bénéfice brut:
264.80 USD (2 639 pips)
Perte brute:
-125.40 USD (1 101 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
12 (168.30 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
168.30 USD (12)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.35
Activité de trading:
4.96%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
44.90%
Dernier trade:
5 il y a des minutes
Trades par semaine:
25
Temps de détention moyen:
5 minutes
Facteur de récupération:
1.82
Longs trades:
11 (44.00%)
Courts trades:
14 (56.00%)
Facteur de profit:
2.11
Rendement attendu:
5.58 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
12.61 USD
Perte moyenne:
-31.35 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
2 (-55.10 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-55.10 USD (2)
Croissance mensuelle:
13.81%
Algo trading:
44%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
3.20 USD
Maximal:
76.70 USD (8.94%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
6.62% (76.70 USD)
Par fonds propres:
12.36% (143.10 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
XAUUSDp 25
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSDp 139
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSDp 1.5K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +40.50 USD
Pire transaction: -53 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 12
Pertes consécutives maximales: 2
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +168.30 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -55.10 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "BlackBullMarkets-Live" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

Pas de données

Apex11 Gold Signals

by AlgoVaults

This signal is generated using Apex11, a precision-engineered automated trading system designed specifically for Gold (XAUUSD) on the M1 timeframe.

The focus of this signal is controlled execution, disciplined risk management, and consistency, rather than aggressive overtrading or high-risk behavior. Trades are taken selectively based on predefined rules, with structured stop-loss and trade management logic applied automatically.

This signal is suitable for traders who value risk control, automation, and professional execution on one of the most liquid and volatile instruments in the market.

🔹 Key Characteristics

  • Instrument: Gold (XAUUSD)

  • Timeframe: M1 (1-minute)

  • Trading style: Intraday scalping

  • Risk approach: Risk-first, drawdown-aware

  • Execution: Fully automated

  • No martingale, no grid, no reckless averaging

🔹 Risk Management

  • Percentage-based position sizing

  • Optional daily drawdown protection

  • Controlled trade frequency

  • Designed to avoid overexposure during unfavorable conditions

⚠ Important Notes

  • Trading involves risk and losses are possible

  • This signal does not guarantee profits

  • Results may vary depending on broker conditions, spreads, and execution quality

  • A low-spread Gold broker and VPS are recommended

🔹 Who This Signal Is For

  • Traders seeking structured, automated Gold exposure

  • Traders who prioritize risk control over hype

  • Traders who prefer disciplined execution rather than manual decision-making


Aucun avis
2026.01.07 15:53
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.07 13:50
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.07 07:44
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.07 07:44
Low trading activity - only 6 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.07 07:44
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.07 07:44
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
Apex11
79 USD par mois
14%
0
0
USD
1.1K
USD
1
44%
25
84%
5%
2.11
5.58
USD
12%
1:200
Copier

