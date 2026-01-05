SinyallerBölümler
Sinyaller / MetaTrader 5 / XAUUSD Auto Swing
Hoerry Satrio

XAUUSD Auto Swing

Hoerry Satrio
0 inceleme
4 hafta
0 / 0 USD
0%
GOMarketsMU-Live
1:500
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
1
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
1 (100.00%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
0 (0.00%)
En iyi işlem:
0.64 USD
En kötü işlem:
0.00 USD
Brüt kâr:
0.64 USD (64 pips)
Brüt zarar:
0.00 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
1 (0.64 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
0.64 USD (1)
Sharpe oranı:
0.00
Alım-satım etkinliği:
n/a
Maks. mevduat yükü:
0.00%
En son işlem:
5 saat önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
1
Ort. tutma süresi:
6 dakika
Düzelme faktörü:
0.00
Alış işlemleri:
1 (100.00%)
Satış işlemleri:
0 (0.00%)
Kâr faktörü:
n/a
Beklenen getiri:
0.64 USD
Ortalama kâr:
0.64 USD
Ortalama zarar:
0.00 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
0 (0.00 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
0.00 USD (0)
Aylık büyüme:
0.06%
Algo alım-satım:
0%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
0.00 USD
Maksimum:
0.00 USD (0.00%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Varlığa göre:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
XAUUSD 1
1
1
1
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
XAUUSD 1
1
1
1
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
XAUUSD 64
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +0.64 USD
En kötü işlem: -0 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 1
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 0
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +0.64 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -0.00 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "GOMarketsMU-Live" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

GOMarketsMU-Live
3.00 × 3
FXGT-Live
13.33 × 3
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol
**GOLD MONEY MAKER EA™**
Trade XAUUSD With the Precision of Smart Money — Automatically.
Protect your capital. Grow it intelligently. Trade without fear.
Designed for Traders who wants to trade passively and make money in GOLD.

 If you’re reading this, you’ve been through it.

The excitement.
The ambition.
The hope.

And then…
The losses.
The frustration.
The grief.
The feeling of “Why can’t I win consistently?”

You’re not alone.
You’re not broken.
You’re not a bad trader.

You’ve simply been trading without something essential:
 **Structure**
 **Discipline**
 **Consistency**
 **Risk management that protects you from yourself**

Gold Money Maker EA was built for traders who know the pain —

and are ready for the comeback.

Most traders blow accounts because they:


❌ Let losses run too long

❌ Cut winners too early

❌ Trade emotionally

❌ Chase the market

❌ Risk too much when stressed


Gold Money Maker EA does the opposite:

✔ Cuts losing trades fast 

✔ Holds winning trades longer

✔ Trades only high-probability setups

✔ Follows institutional structure

✔ Removes emotional sabotage

✔ Protects your account from yourself



İnceleme yok
2026.01.05 17:09
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 1 days. This comprises 3.7% of days out of the 27 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.05 17:09
80% of trades performed within 1 days. This comprises 3.7% of days out of the 27 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.05 17:09
Low trading activity - only 1 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.05 17:09
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.05 17:09
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol