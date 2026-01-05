- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Trade:
1
Profit Trade:
1 (100.00%)
Loss Trade:
0 (0.00%)
Best Trade:
0.64 USD
Worst Trade:
0.00 USD
Profitto lordo:
0.64 USD (64 pips)
Perdita lorda:
0.00 USD
Vincite massime consecutive:
1 (0.64 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
0.64 USD (1)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.00
Attività di trading:
n/a
Massimo carico di deposito:
0.00%
Ultimo trade:
5 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
1
Tempo di attesa medio:
6 minuti
Fattore di recupero:
0.00
Long Trade:
1 (100.00%)
Short Trade:
0 (0.00%)
Fattore di profitto:
n/a
Profitto previsto:
0.64 USD
Profitto medio:
0.64 USD
Perdita media:
0.00 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
0 (0.00 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
0.00 USD (0)
Crescita mensile:
0.06%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 USD
Massimale:
0.00 USD (0.00%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Per equità:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|1
|
1
|
1
|
1
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|XAUUSD
|1
|
1
|
1
|
1
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|XAUUSD
|64
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Best Trade: +0.64 USD
Worst Trade: -0 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 1
Massime perdite consecutive: 0
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +0.64 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -0.00 USD
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "GOMarketsMU-Live" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
GOMarketsMU-Live
|3.00 × 3
|
FXGT-Live
|13.33 × 3
**GOLD MONEY MAKER EA™**
Trade XAUUSD With the Precision of Smart Money — Automatically.
Protect your capital. Grow it intelligently. Trade without fear.
Designed for Traders who wants to trade passively and make money in GOLD.
If you’re reading this, you’ve been through it.
The excitement.
The ambition.
The hope.
And then…
The losses.
The frustration.
The grief.
The feeling of “Why can’t I win consistently?”
You’re not alone.
You’re not broken.
You’re not a bad trader.
You’ve simply been trading without something essential:
**Structure**
**Discipline**
**Consistency**
**Risk management that protects you from yourself**
Gold Money Maker EA was built for traders who know the pain —
and are ready for the comeback.
Most traders blow accounts because they:
❌ Let losses run too long
❌ Cut winners too early
❌ Trade emotionally
❌ Chase the market
❌ Risk too much when stressed
Gold Money Maker EA does the opposite:
✔ Cuts losing trades fast
✔ Holds winning trades longer
✔ Trades only high-probability setups
✔ Follows institutional structure
✔ Removes emotional sabotage
✔ Protects your account from yourself
Non ci sono recensioni