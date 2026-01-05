- 자본
- 축소
트레이드:
16
이익 거래:
12 (75.00%)
손실 거래:
4 (25.00%)
최고의 거래:
13.00 USD
최악의 거래:
-37.84 USD
총 수익:
48.12 USD (4 581 pips)
총 손실:
-68.97 USD (7 024 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
5 (22.05 USD)
연속 최대 이익:
22.05 USD (5)
샤프 비율:
-0.11
거래 활동:
57.15%
최대 입금량:
4.78%
최근 거래:
4 시간 전
주별 거래 수:
16
평균 유지 시간:
4 시간
회복 요인:
-0.39
롱(주식매수):
2 (12.50%)
숏(주식차입매도):
14 (87.50%)
수익 요인:
0.70
기대수익:
-1.30 USD
평균 이익:
4.01 USD
평균 손실:
-17.24 USD
연속 최대 손실:
2 (-17.29 USD)
연속 최대 손실:
-37.84 USD (1)
월별 성장률:
-2.09%
Algo 트레이딩:
0%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
34.19 USD
최대한의:
52.86 USD (5.19%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
5.19% (52.86 USD)
자본금별:
5.61% (57.17 USD)
- 입금량
- 축소
최고의 거래: +13.00 USD
최악의 거래: -38 USD
연속 최대 이익: 5
연속 최대 손실: 1
연속 최대 이익: +22.05 USD
연속 최대 손실: -17.29 USD
**GOLD MONEY MAKER EA™**
Trade XAUUSD With the Precision of Smart Money — Automatically.
Protect your capital. Grow it intelligently. Trade without fear.
Designed for Traders who wants to trade passively and make money in GOLD.
If you’re reading this, you’ve been through it.
The excitement.
The ambition.
The hope.
And then…
The losses.
The frustration.
The grief.
The feeling of “Why can’t I win consistently?”
You’re not alone.
You’re not broken.
You’re not a bad trader.
You’ve simply been trading without something essential:
**Structure**
**Discipline**
**Consistency**
**Risk management that protects you from yourself**
Gold Money Maker EA was built for traders who know the pain —
and are ready for the comeback.
Most traders blow accounts because they:
❌ Let losses run too long
❌ Cut winners too early
❌ Trade emotionally
❌ Chase the market
❌ Risk too much when stressed
Gold Money Maker EA does the opposite:
✔ Cuts losing trades fast
✔ Holds winning trades longer
✔ Trades only high-probability setups
✔ Follows institutional structure
✔ Removes emotional sabotage
✔ Protects your account from yourself
