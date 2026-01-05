시그널섹션
시그널 / MetaTrader 5 / XAUUSD Auto Swing
Hoerry Satrio

XAUUSD Auto Swing

Hoerry Satrio
0 리뷰
1
0 / 0 USD
월별 50 USD  복사
다음 이후의 성장 2026 -2%
GOMarketsMU-Live
1:500
실시간으로 거래를 보시려면 로그인 또는 등록으로 하십시오
  • 성장
  • 잔고
  • 자본
  • 축소
트레이드:
16
이익 거래:
12 (75.00%)
손실 거래:
4 (25.00%)
최고의 거래:
13.00 USD
최악의 거래:
-37.84 USD
총 수익:
48.12 USD (4 581 pips)
총 손실:
-68.97 USD (7 024 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
5 (22.05 USD)
연속 최대 이익:
22.05 USD (5)
샤프 비율:
-0.11
거래 활동:
57.15%
최대 입금량:
4.78%
최근 거래:
4 시간 전
주별 거래 수:
16
평균 유지 시간:
4 시간
회복 요인:
-0.39
롱(주식매수):
2 (12.50%)
숏(주식차입매도):
14 (87.50%)
수익 요인:
0.70
기대수익:
-1.30 USD
평균 이익:
4.01 USD
평균 손실:
-17.24 USD
연속 최대 손실:
2 (-17.29 USD)
연속 최대 손실:
-37.84 USD (1)
월별 성장률:
-2.09%
Algo 트레이딩:
0%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
34.19 USD
최대한의:
52.86 USD (5.19%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
5.19% (52.86 USD)
자본금별:
5.61% (57.17 USD)

배포

심볼 Sell Buy
XAUUSD 16
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
심볼 총 수익, USD 손실, USD 수익, USD
XAUUSD -21
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
심볼 총 수익, pips 손실, pips 수익, pips
XAUUSD -2.4K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • 입금량
  • 축소
최고의 거래: +13.00 USD
최악의 거래: -38 USD
연속 최대 이익: 5
연속 최대 손실: 1
연속 최대 이익: +22.05 USD
연속 최대 손실: -17.29 USD

리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "GOMarketsMU-Live"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.

GOMarketsMU-Live
3.00 × 3
FXGT-Live
13.33 × 3
실시간으로 거래를 보시려면 로그인 또는 등록으로 하십시오
**GOLD MONEY MAKER EA™**
Trade XAUUSD With the Precision of Smart Money — Automatically.
Protect your capital. Grow it intelligently. Trade without fear.
Designed for Traders who wants to trade passively and make money in GOLD.

 If you’re reading this, you’ve been through it.

The excitement.
The ambition.
The hope.

And then…
The losses.
The frustration.
The grief.
The feeling of “Why can’t I win consistently?”

You’re not alone.
You’re not broken.
You’re not a bad trader.

You’ve simply been trading without something essential:
 **Structure**
 **Discipline**
 **Consistency**
 **Risk management that protects you from yourself**

Gold Money Maker EA was built for traders who know the pain —

and are ready for the comeback.

Most traders blow accounts because they:


❌ Let losses run too long

❌ Cut winners too early

❌ Trade emotionally

❌ Chase the market

❌ Risk too much when stressed


Gold Money Maker EA does the opposite:

✔ Cuts losing trades fast 

✔ Holds winning trades longer

✔ Trades only high-probability setups

✔ Follows institutional structure

✔ Removes emotional sabotage

✔ Protects your account from yourself



리뷰 없음
2026.01.07 06:44
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.07 05:44
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.06 23:38
80% of growth achieved within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of 3 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.06 06:20
Share of trading days is too low
2026.01.06 06:20
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.01.06 05:20
Share of trading days is too low
2026.01.06 05:20
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.01.05 17:09
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 1 days. This comprises 3.7% of days out of the 27 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.05 17:09
80% of trades performed within 1 days. This comprises 3.7% of days out of the 27 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.05 17:09
Low trading activity - only 1 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.05 17:09
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.05 17:09
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
실시간으로 거래를 보시려면 로그인 또는 등록으로 하십시오
시그널
가격
성장
구독자
자금
잔고
Expert Advisor
트레이드
이익 %
활동
PF
기대수익
축소
레버리지
XAUUSD Auto Swing
월별 50 USD
-2%
0
0
USD
979
USD
1
0%
16
75%
57%
0.69
-1.30
USD
6%
1:500
복제

MetaTrader에서 거래 복제는 어떻게 수행됩니까? 튜토리얼 영상 시청

시그널에 구독하면 공급업자의 1개월 이내 거래를 복제할 수 있습니다. 구독이 작동하려면 MetaTrader 5 트레이딩 터미널을 사용해야 합니다.

플랫폼을 아직 설치하지 않은 경우, 여기에서 다운로드하실 수 있습니다.