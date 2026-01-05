- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
1
Profit Trades:
1 (100.00%)
Loss Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Best trade:
0.64 USD
Worst trade:
0.00 USD
Gross Profit:
0.64 USD (64 pips)
Gross Loss:
0.00 USD
Maximum consecutive wins:
1 (0.64 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
0.64 USD (1)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.00
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
5 hours ago
Trades per week:
1
Avg holding time:
6 minutes
Recovery Factor:
0.00
Long Trades:
1 (100.00%)
Short Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Profit Factor:
n/a
Expected Payoff:
0.64 USD
Average Profit:
0.64 USD
Average Loss:
0.00 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
0 (0.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
0.00 USD (0)
Monthly growth:
0.06%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
0.00 USD (0.00%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|1
|
1
|
1
|
1
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|1
|
1
|
1
|
1
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|64
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "GOMarketsMU-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
**GOLD MONEY MAKER EA™**
Trade XAUUSD With the Precision of Smart Money — Automatically.
Protect your capital. Grow it intelligently. Trade without fear.
Designed for Traders who wants to trade passively and make money in GOLD.
If you’re reading this, you’ve been through it.
The excitement.
The ambition.
The hope.
And then…
The losses.
The frustration.
The grief.
The feeling of “Why can’t I win consistently?”
You’re not alone.
You’re not broken.
You’re not a bad trader.
You’ve simply been trading without something essential:
**Structure**
**Discipline**
**Consistency**
**Risk management that protects you from yourself**
Gold Money Maker EA was built for traders who know the pain —
and are ready for the comeback.
Most traders blow accounts because they:
❌ Let losses run too long
❌ Cut winners too early
❌ Trade emotionally
❌ Chase the market
❌ Risk too much when stressed
Gold Money Maker EA does the opposite:
✔ Cuts losing trades fast
✔ Holds winning trades longer
✔ Trades only high-probability setups
✔ Follows institutional structure
✔ Removes emotional sabotage
✔ Protects your account from yourself
