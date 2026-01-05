SeñalesSecciones
Señales / MetaTrader 5 / XAUUSD Auto Swing
Hoerry Satrio

XAUUSD Auto Swing

Hoerry Satrio
0 comentarios
Fiabilidad
1 semana
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 50 USD al mes
incremento desde 2026 3%
GOMarketsMU-Live
1:500
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
34
Transacciones Rentables:
27 (79.41%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
7 (20.59%)
Mejor transacción:
15.92 USD
Peor transacción:
-37.84 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
96.81 USD (9 443 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-69.36 USD (7 063 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
6 (16.38 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
31.06 USD (3)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.09
Actividad comercial:
55.05%
Carga máxima del depósito:
11.26%
Último trade:
9 minutos
Trades a la semana:
45
Tiempo medio de espera:
2 horas
Factor de Recuperación:
0.52
Transacciones Largas:
2 (5.88%)
Transacciones Cortas:
32 (94.12%)
Factor de Beneficio:
1.40
Beneficio Esperado:
0.81 USD
Beneficio medio:
3.59 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-9.91 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
2 (-17.29 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-37.84 USD (1)
Crecimiento al mes:
2.75%
Trading algorítmico:
2%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
34.19 USD
Máxima:
52.86 USD (5.19%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
5.19% (52.86 USD)
De fondos:
15.49% (159.18 USD)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
XAUUSD 34
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
XAUUSD 27
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
XAUUSD 2.4K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +15.92 USD
Peor transacción: -38 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 3
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 1
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +16.38 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -17.29 USD

El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "GOMarketsMU-Live" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

GOMarketsMU-Live
3.00 × 3
FXGT-Live
13.33 × 3
**GOLD MONEY MAKER EA™**
Trade XAUUSD With the Precision of Smart Money — Automatically.
Protect your capital. Grow it intelligently. Trade without fear.
Designed for Traders who wants to trade passively and make money in GOLD.

 If you’re reading this, you’ve been through it.

The excitement.
The ambition.
The hope.

And then…
The losses.
The frustration.
The grief.
The feeling of “Why can’t I win consistently?”

You’re not alone.
You’re not broken.
You’re not a bad trader.

You’ve simply been trading without something essential:
 **Structure**
 **Discipline**
 **Consistency**
 **Risk management that protects you from yourself**

Gold Money Maker EA was built for traders who know the pain —

and are ready for the comeback.

Most traders blow accounts because they:


❌ Let losses run too long

❌ Cut winners too early

❌ Trade emotionally

❌ Chase the market

❌ Risk too much when stressed


Gold Money Maker EA does the opposite:

✔ Cuts losing trades fast 

✔ Holds winning trades longer

✔ Trades only high-probability setups

✔ Follows institutional structure

✔ Removes emotional sabotage

✔ Protects your account from yourself



2026.01.08 15:23
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.01.08 15:23
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.01.07 06:44
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.07 05:44
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.06 23:38
80% of growth achieved within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of 3 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.06 06:20
Share of trading days is too low
2026.01.06 06:20
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.01.06 05:20
Share of trading days is too low
2026.01.06 05:20
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.01.05 17:09
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 1 days. This comprises 3.7% of days out of the 27 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.05 17:09
80% of trades performed within 1 days. This comprises 3.7% of days out of the 27 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.05 17:09
Low trading activity - only 1 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.05 17:09
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.05 17:09
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Señal
Precio
Incremento
Suscriptores
Fondos
Balance
Semanas
Robots comerciales
Trades
Rentables
Actividad
PF
Beneficio Esperado
Reducción
Apalancamiento
XAUUSD Auto Swing
50 USD al mes
3%
0
0
USD
1K
USD
1
2%
34
79%
55%
1.39
0.81
USD
15%
1:500
Copiar

